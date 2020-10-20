The Delhi anti-Hindu riots has been proved to be a pre-meditated conspiracy not just to destabilise India, but to target the Hindu population after Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the parliament, granting expedited citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Christians from neighbouring Islamic countries. While the nefarious designs of the Islamists and the Left was evident, the very people who burnt Delhi had embarked on a vicious campaign to paint the Delhi riots as a ‘pogrom against Muslims’ when it was, in fact, just the opposite. Further, when Islamists started getting arrested their running theme was to allege that they were being “targeted because they were Muslim”.

That narrative was yet against shattered in court when the bail plea of an accused in the constable Ratan Lal murder was denied by the judge after his lawyers had claimed that he was targeted for being a Muslim. Shadab Ahmad, an accused in the murder of Ratan Lal had pleaded in court that he should be given bail since he was being targeted for being a Muslim.

The court, however, rejecting his bail, observed keenly that around the time Ratan Lal was murdered by the frenzied mob, Shabad Ahmad was curiously in touch with his lawyers. The CDR records prove that he was not only in the same area as the murder, but after the murder, he was also in touch with his lawyers. While remarking that it could be simply a co-incidence, the judge also mentioned that this detail was rather significant.

Interestingly, according to the CDR reports of Shabad Ahmad, he received three calls from his lawyers after the murder of Ratan Lal. The very lawyers who had called him at that time, are now representing him in court. Further, the calls also put the accused in the very spot where Ratan Lal was murdered.

Further, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said call detail records (CDR) of accused Shadab Ahmad showed he was in constant touch with proclaimed offenders and co-accused in the case, Suleman Siddiqui and Ravish.

Interestingly, the judge said that the accused was not only in touch with some of those accused in the murder of constable Ratan Lal, but also in touch with those who are accused in the larger-conspiracy case of Delhi riots, which is being probed by the Special Cell. Noting this, the court said, “Charges against the applicant are serious… Applicant is not a resident of Delhi and as such, he would be a flight risk”.

Ahmad has been implicated by several eye-witnesses who have recorded their statement as per CrPC Section 161.

Murder of Ratan Lal during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots

Delhi Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in connection will the killing of head constable Ratan Lal during the violence that swept northeast Delhi in February this year. The police, in its charge-sheet, had stated that the murder of Ratan Lal was a part of a deeper conspiracy to gin up communal riots across the national capital.

The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police has filed a 1,100-page charge-sheet in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar. At least 17 accused have been named in the charge-sheet. There are about 4 to 5 key conspirators in this whole case, which includes Salim Khan, Salim Munna and Shadab. The police stated that the riots were engineered in Delhi through a conspiracy to malign the image of the country.

Ratan Lal’s murder was a deeper conspiracy

Constable Ratan Lal was murdered on February 24 when he was shot at by rioters while patrolling along with his seniors. The police had alleged in the charge-sheet that a group of 45 people held a meeting at the basement of a house on February 22, where the conspiracy of the riot was conceived. On February 23, a after the conspiracy was hatched, rioters asked senior citizens and children to stay indoor as they ran riot on the streets, indulging in vandalism.

A day later, on February 24, rioters and vandals again hit the streets, damaging public properties, setting vehicles on fire and causing bloodshed. Around 1 PM in Chand Bagh area, patrolling party in Chand Bagh was vastly outnumbered by a huge crowd of rioters. Senior police officials tried to placate the riotous mob but the crowd turned violent and attacked police. Head constable Ratan Lal was shot dead by the rioters. Amit Sharma, Anuj Kumar and several policemen received serious injuries, the charge-sheet said.

Secret meetings, plan of action and riots: How Safoora Zargar and others are intertwined in the murder of Ratan Lal during Delhi riots

The chargesheet filed in the Ratan Lal case mentions that there was a secret meeting between the instigators, conspirators and rioters on the intervening night of 23rd and 24th and it was after this secret meeting that riots erupted that resulted in the murder of Ratan Lal by the Islamist mob.

The chargesheet mentions that after Bhim Army, a pre-planned, illegal march was started from Chand Bagh to Rajghat. This was done to instigate the feelings of people and also, the mob did not have the permission to carry out the march.

The march was spearheaded by various local conspirators and organisers along with Safoora Zargar and other JCC members along with other locals such as Athar, Suleman, Shadab, Ravish, Saleem Khan, Saleem Munna and others. But the same was stopped and confined back to the protest site at Chand Bagh Mazar. Thereafter, the chargesheet says, “Which resulted into a secret meeting at Chand Bagh in the intervening night of 23/24 February between the organizers and conspirators”.

The names who were with Safoora are pertinent since the chargesheet further said, “The riot at this site was the handiwork of D.S Bindra, Salman Siddiqui, Salim Khan, Salim Munna, Shahdab and Athar and others in cahoots with local rioters”

A witness statement which is relied upon in the chargesheet also corroborates the investigation of the police.

The statement by the Muslim witness reveals another interesting fact (the name of the witness is being withheld). Other than the secret meeting right before the riots broke out, another meeting about two weeks ago was held in secret. In this meeting, the witness says that at 12 AM a meeting was held where two people from every “protest” site from across the Yamuna river were called in.

The proposition to support the call of Bhim Army on the 23rd of February was placed then itself. When some people present raised an objection saying that the sit-in protests were not yielding any results, “Upasana, Athar and Shadab did not listen to them”. It is pertinent to note that the police investigation found that Athar and Shabad, named in the witness statement, were indeed with Safoora Zargar in starting the illegal march and that the riot was their handiwork.