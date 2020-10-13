A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has initiated the probe in the sensational Hathras case after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered an investigation to be led by the central agency. The CBI team reached the crime spot, where the girl was allegedly strangulated, on Tuesday along with the victim’s brother. They have also met the other family members of the victim.

The investigating officers were also accompanied by a forensic expert team for retrieving ‘destroyed evidence’, given that the crime scene was never sealed by the police. Reportedly, the CBI officials will record the statement of the victim’s family and re-create the crime scene for further investigation.

The local police had earlier cordoned off the area, to prevent any obstruction in the probe of the central agency. The CBI officials visited the police station, prior to reaching the crime spot. The central investigative agency had earlier registered a case, following a notification on Saturday by the Department of Personnel and Training.

CBI to study police case diary

Reportedly, the CBI team had taken over crucial documents from the police in connection to the Hathras case. The investigative agency will also study the police case diary for further probe. They are likely to camp in Hathras until the investigation into the case is concluded.

Victim’s family undergoing medical treatment

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother had been rushed to the hospital, after they reportedly complained of being unwell. She was accompanied by two other family members. Even though the victim’s father too felt sick, he refused to go to the hospital. As such, the district administration directed Hathras Chief Medical Officer Brijesh Rathore to visit his residence.

Rathore said, “Father of Hathras incident’s victim is not well. We had sent a team that informed us that he has ailments including high blood pressure. However, he is not willing to go to hospital. I’m going there and will listen to his concerns.”

Mother of #HathrasIncident‘s victim taken to hospital. She is being accompanied by two of her family members.



Hathras Chief Medical Officer visited the victim's residence after the victim's father who is also not well declined to go to hospital.

The key developments in the Hathras Case

The Hathras case has become the ground for political drama and media propaganda. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, and several others had visited Hathras to meet the family. Meanwhile, Reports have emerged that alleged PFI and Naxal connection to the case to instigate caste violence in the state. Investigation agencies found that a woman was posing as the sister-in-law of the victim and living with the family allegedly to train them what to say in front of the cameras. The state has requested for Supreme Court-monitored CBI inquiry in the case.