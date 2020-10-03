Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI probe into the Hathras case. The decision comes after demands have been made for a CBI enquiry into the matter. Earlier, he had ordered an SIT to be formed to investigate the crime. Since then, the matter has become extremely polarised and several new facets have emerged.

A lot of debate and political mudslinging has been happening around the Hathras case since the victim succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday morning. She was allegedly raped two weeks ago. The case attracted nationwide outrage when some reports claimed Hathras Police forcefully cremated the girl on Tuesday night without consent of the family members. The police had later stated that the victim’s father was present during the cremation.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Prashant Kumar had informed that the forensic reports that were awaited have also been received. ADG stated that the FSL report found no evidence of ‘rape’. He asserted that it was concluded that there was no sexual assault, and the cause of death was strangulation and injury to the spine.

The family of the accused has denied the charges and it is claimed that the accusations are false and motivated by an old family feud with the victim’s family. The Thakur community has also demanded that a fair trial be conducted into the matter and that the accused should be let off if they are found innocent after a fair investigation.

Meanwhile, a Jagran report says that the allegations of eve teasing were added on 19th September, five days after the crime, and rape was added, on the 22nd of September, after the matter was politicised and Congress leaders met the victim and her family. And the police consequently added relevant sections to the case and arrested the four accused.

A CBI probe has now been ordered by Yogi Adityanath to get to the truth of the whole series of events.