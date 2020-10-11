Uttar Pradesh: CBI takes over Hathras case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation in the Hathras case on Saturday. Department of Personnel and Training issued a notification on Saturday night for the CBI to take over the probe in Hathras case. As per the reports, the agency has been asked to register FIR and dispatch teams to the crime scene immediately with forensic experts.

CBI will also investigate allegations of conspiracy to spread caste violence and propaganda incidents by political parties and media.

Hathras Case

On 14th September, a 19-year-old woman was strangulated, and later she succumbed to injuries on 29th September. The Hathras case has become the ground for political drama and media propaganda. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, and several others have visited Hathras to meet the family.

Reports have emerged that alleged PFI and Naxal connection to the case to instigate caste violence in the state. Investigation agencies found that a woman was posing as the sister-in-law of the victim and living with the family allegedly to train them what to say in front of the cameras. The state has requested for Supreme Court-monitored CBI inquiry in the case.