Congress MLA Jitu Patwari insults Shivraj Singh Chouhan while boasting of Kamal Nath’s industrialist friends

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari while addressing a rally in Mandhata referred to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Kamal Nath’s ‘pair ki dhool’ (unworthy).

#WATCH Ye Anil, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata…ye apan naam sunte hain bade bade udyogpatiyon ke, inko toh yoon phone lagate hain… Ye vyaktitva hai Kamal Nath ji ka, Shivraj Singh toh unke paero ki dhool bhi nahi hai: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari (24.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/SxxD797xHB — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

Patwari said that how industrialists like Anil and Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, whom we have only heard of, Kamal Nath could pick up phone and call them up. “This is the persona of Kamal Nath. Shivraj Singh is not a speck on this,” he said. He was in Mandhata for campaigning of upcoming by-elections.

Earlier, Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar too had mocked Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s humble beginnings. Earlier this month while addressing a rally in Raipur, Gurjar had called Shivraj Singh Chouhan ‘Bhooke Nange Ghar Ke’ (someone from poor household) while comparing him to Kamal Nath who is ‘big industrialist’.