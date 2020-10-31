PM Modi on Saturday paid tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 145th birth anniversary. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who served as India’s first Home Minister, was also known as the chief architect of India for bringing along more than 500 princely states into the Union of India.

PM Modi paid floral tribute to the towering leader at the Statue of Unity memorial in Gujarat’s Kevadia and credited Sardar Patel for giving India its present form. He also reiterated the salience of country’s unity that is embodied by Sardar Patel.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, his first visit to his home state after the coronavirus pandemic began. In Gujarat, PM Modi inaugurated a host of new attraction spots and projects near the Statue of Unity. PM Modi unveiled the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly called the Jungle Safari, in Kevadia. The zoological park has been set up near the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity. He also inaugurated the ‘Arogya Van’, ‘Ekta Mall’ and ‘Children Nutrition Park’ in the same town yesterday. ‘Arogya Van’ is home to hundreds of plants and herbs that have medicinal value.

On his second day of visit in Gujarat, i.e today, PM Modi flagged off Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade and addressed the nation. Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech at the Statue of Unity:-

India is establishing new dimensions of unity: PM Modi

In a reference to the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi said that India is establishing a new dimension of unity as Jammu and Kashmir has moved on a new path of development.

Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development…Whether it is restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity: PM in Gujarat on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel pic.twitter.com/byO2TtpUhf — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Opposition parties slammed by PM Modi over Pulwama attack

Launching a blistering attack on the opposition parties in the country, PM Modi highlighted the confession of complicity in the Pulwama attack by one of the Pakistani legislators and stressed the importance of uniting against the menace of terrorism.

पिछले दिनों पड़ोसी देश से जो खबरें आईं हैं,



जिस प्रकार वहां की संसद में सत्य स्वीकारा गया है,



उसने इन लोगों के असली चेहरों को देश के सामने ला दिया है।



अपने राजनीतिक स्वार्थ के लिए, ये लोग किस हद तक जा सकते हैं,



पुलवामा हमले के बाद की गई राजनीति, इसका बड़ा उदाहरण है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2020

He asked Indian political parties to not cross limits for petty political gains. Urging the opposition to not indulge in such kind of politics, he added that such behaviour adversely affected the morale of the country’s security forces.

Urgent need for world to unite for the fight against terrorism: PM Modi

PM Modi underlined the urgent need for the nations to join hand and come together in their fight against terrorism. Claiming that India has always been at the vanguard at the battle against the terrorism, PM Modi said that the countries afflicted by the scourge of terrorism should unite to defeat terrorism.

“India has always given a firm response to terrorism, but it is time for the world to unite against it. India has always been an advocate of peace. One of the strengths of India’s unity is its diversity. But many forces dislike our unity and want to turn our diversity into our weaknesses. We must identify these force,” he said.

India demonstrated its collective potential during the COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

PM Modi proclaimed that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has shown the country’s collective potential to tackle a crisis of such a huge proportion.

“Around 130 crore Indians together honoured the Covid-19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kevadia.

He also added, “When other countries of the world are struggling against the pandemic, India has fought it bravely and is coming out of it.”

Construction of Ram Mandir an extension of Sardar Patel’s endeavour of restoring India’s cultural heritage with Somnath Temple’s rebuilding: PM Modi

PM Modi on Saturday linked the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya with the Sardar Patel’s endeavour of rebuilding Somnath Temple and restore country’s cultural pride. PM Modi said that the ongoing construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is an extension of Sardar Patel’s goal of restoring India’s cultural heritage through the rebuilding of Somnath Temple.

“The Ram Mandir construction is an extension of Sardar Patel’s efforts to restore India’s cultural pride with the reconstruction of Somnath Temple. The entire country is witness to the rebuilding of Ram Temple which is in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling. A magnificent Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. Today, we, 130 crore citizens, are building a country that is not only strong but also capable, a country in which similarities will exist but so do opportunities,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi remembers Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary

In his speech, PM Modi also highlighted that besides Sardar Patel, it was the birth anniversary of another great Indian stalwart, Maharishi Valmiki.

ये भी अद्भुत संयोग है कि आज ही वाल्मीकि जयंती भी है।



आज हम भारत की जिस सांस्कृतिक एकता का दर्शन करते हैं,



जिस भारत को अनुभव करते हैं,



उसे और जीवंत और ऊर्जावान बनाने का काम सदियों पहले आदिकवि महर्षि वाल्मीकि ने ही किया था: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2020

“It is also a delightful coincidence that today is also Valmiki Jayanti. The cultural unity of India that we see today… The India we experience, the work of making it more vibrant and energetic was done centuries ago by Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki,” PM Modi said.

India has touched new heights of self-reliance in the area of defence: PM Modi

India has touched new heights of self-reliance, PM Modi said, while adding that its hawk eyes are always fixed on the borders to repel any expansionist designs. He further said that India is now moving towards becoming atmanirbhar in the area of defence and soldiers on the border have been granted complete autonomy to act as they deem fit to safeguard country’s territorial integrity.

“No one can step foot here or cast an eye on our country. The brave soldiers have the power in their hands to give a befitting reply to any intruders for the protection of pride and sovereignty. We are equipped. We are building roads and tunnels in the borders despite challenges,” he said.