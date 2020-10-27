The Pakistani city of Peshawar was today rocked by a massive explosion which took place at a Madarsa Zubairiyyah in the city’s Dir Colony. The development was confirmed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and SSP Mansoor Aman.

According to AFP which quoted a senior official, the attack took place in the madrasa when someone took a bag inside the seminary during the Quran class. SSP Aman said that the preliminary investigation hinted at the use of improvised explosive device(IED) for the blast. About 5 kgs of explosives were used in the explosion, he added.

At least 7 people have been killed and as many as 70 have been injured in the explosion. Though initial reports said many of the deceased were children, authorities have now confirmed that all of the dead were between 20 and 30 years of age. However, there are several children among the injured. Most of the injured remain in critical condition and have been shifted to the emergency ward of the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Pakistani journalist Fakhar Yousafzai has shared a video where Mullah Rahimullah Haqqani, the head of the madarsa who was reportedly known for his closeness to Taliban and aversion of the ISIS, is seen giving sermons just before the blast. Haqqani has survived the blast.

Latest video b4 the blast in #Peshawarblast,

7 ppl died and 74 injured, pic.twitter.com/fuzyDuBfrc — Fakhar Yousafzai (@fakharzai7) October 27, 2020

The police have ordered an investigation into the explosion. So far, no group has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The explosion brought back memories of the Peshawar school massacre in December 2014

The explosion in Peshawar madrasa brought back the painful memories of a gruesome terror attack that had convulsed the city back in 2014.

On 16 December 2014, six terrorists of Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) conducted a terrorist attack on the Army School in the city. The terrorists had entered the school and randomly opened fire at the school staff and children, killing 149 people including 132 schoolchildren, making it the world’s fourth deadliest school massacre.

A rescue operation was later launched by Pakistani Army and Police forces, which had neutralised the six terrorists and rescued about 960 people.