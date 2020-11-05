Home Minister Amit Shah is in West Bengal to give a kickstart to political programs in connection to the upcoming assembly elections in 2021. While Shah has raised the issue of atrocities on BJP Karyakartas in the state, Mamata Banerjee took a jibe on him and threatened to uproot BJP from West Bengal.

Violence and political killings are common

During his address to the public, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that violence and political killings had become the hallmark of the Mamata regime. He said, “Jis prakar ka daman ka chakra visheshtar Bhartiya Janata Party ke karyakartaon ke upar Mamata sarkaar ne chalaya hai main nishchit roop se dekh raha hun Mamata sarkaar ka Mrtiyughanta baj chukka hai. Aane wale dino mein yahan Bhartiya Janata Party ki 2/3 bahutmat ki sarkaar banane ja rahi hai. (The way Mamata government had indulged in atrocities against the workers of Bhartiya Janata Party, I am sure the end of Mamata regime has begun. In coming days, Bhartiya Janata Party will form government in Bengal with 2/3 majority.)”

Violence and political killings have become the hallmark of Mamata regime.



The atrocities on BJP karyakartas has ensured the formation of BJP govt by two-third majority.



I appeal to the people of Bengal to uproot the TMC govt & bring BJP to ensure the prosperity of the state. pic.twitter.com/axecZmKWOe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2020

He further appealed to the people of Bengal that as Bengal is a border state, its internal security is directly associated with the security of the country. To ensure the nation remains secure, the youth get job opportunities, and the poor people of Bengal come out of poverty; it is important to uproot the Mamata government. He urged people to give BJP a chance in Bengal and promised that BJP would take essential steps to bring the glory of ‘Sonar Bangla’.

Mamata Banerjee took jibe at Amit Shah

As per Times Now’s report, Mamata Banerjee took a jibe on Amit Shah. She has given a direct threat to Amit Shah and said, “Ukhad ke Faink Denge.” She further asked BJP not to lose political decency in the state. Banerjee said that the opposition parties are taking out political activities, including political rallies, which violate the pandemic law.

She had alleged that such actions by the opposition parties are organizing such events to aggravate the situation of Covid-19 in the state deliberately. She said that there is a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ between the state and the centre. The state has its own jurisdiction, and the centre has its own jurisdiction. She added that the centre does not have the right to interfere in the states’ matters or make baseless allegations. She said if she threatens BJP that “Ukhad ke faink denge” how will BJP respond.