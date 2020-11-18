Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home News Reports Fact-check: Did a Congress leader elope with the wife of another Congress leader. Here...
News Reports
Updated:

Fact-check: Did a Congress leader elope with the wife of another Congress leader. Here are the details

In February this year, one Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh had filed a complaint with state Congress unit, accusing another Congress leader of eloping away with his wife

OpIndia Staff
Social Media websites are abuzz with an image of a news report from a newspaper about a Congress leader eloping away with the wife another leader
Picture of a newspaper report is going viral on social media websites(Source: Twitter)
3

Recently, social media websites were awash with a picture of a news report published in a newspaper stating that one Congress leader had eloped away with the wife of another Congress leader.

The intriguing nature of the story led many netizens to wonder if the news about a Congress leader running away with another Congress leader’s wife is true and several of them shared the picture to question the authenticity of the report published in a Hindi newspaper.

The truth about the report about Congress leader eloping away with another Congress leader’s wife

At first blush, the amusing nature of the story makes one believe that the picture shared on the social media websites would be an act of mischievous image editing. However, on closer inspection, it emerges that the report published about the Congress leader eloping away with another Congress leader’s wife is true.

The incident pertains to Madhya Pradesh and is from February this year. The case is from the Bhawar Kuan police station area of ​​Indore. Earlier this year, a Congress leader’s wife had gone missing along with her two children. The politician desperately searched for his wife, scoured through the CCTV footage, when he came to know that his wife was on a bike with another Congress leader.

Instead of approaching the police for his missing wife, the Congress leader approached the state Congress office in Bhopal with a complaint against his party member. The aggrieved Congress leader was then sent back to Indore and asked to contact DIG Ruchi Vardhan Sharma. He had demanded that his wife be brought back to him. It was alleged that the Congress leader, who was accused of eloping another leader’s wife, was an office-bearer of the Seva Dal and associated with a woman Congress leader.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Coronavirus vaccine will be injected as a biometric chip to access private data’: Christian evangelist launches anti-vaccine propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Christian evangelist Sundar Selvaraj claims that the Coronavirus vaccine is mark of the beast, and those get it can’t enter heaven
Read more
Opinions

Why OpIndia has decided to use ‘Grooming Jihad’ instead of ‘Love Jihad’ moving forward

Nupur J Sharma -
Non-Muslim women are being groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men - It is time to call it what it is - Grooming Jihad, not Love Jihad
Read more

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Fact-check: Did a Congress leader elope with the wife of another Congress leader. Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The case is from Bhawar Kuan area of ​​Indore, where a Congress leader's wife had gone missing along with her two children
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani labourers held protests in Karachi against the disparities in the salaries of Pakistani and Chinese employees working on the CPEC project

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani employees have demanded a salary hike in accordance with the salaries of their Chinese counterparts in the CPEC project
Read more
News Reports

‘It is an open secret that Pakistani military had ties with Taliban and possibly even Al Qaeda’: Former US President Barack Obama in his...

OpIndia Staff -
Barack Obama writes in his memoir that Pakistan was not informed about the Abbottabad mission as its military had links with terror groups
Read more
Social Media

Twitter apologises to parliamentary panel for showing wrong Indian map, promises to rectify the error by Nov 30

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter had shown Ladakh as part of China. Indian Government had sent notice to Twitter seeking an affidavit to explain why the error happened.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel would have benefited by Rs 700 crore if the VVIP helicopter deal had gone through – BJP on AgustaWestland scam

OpIndia Staff -
Rajyavardhan Rathore said the notes of AgustaWestland scam accused named Sonia Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP booth secretary killed in Cooch Behar, party alleges TMC involvement in the murder

OpIndia Staff -
The Bengal BJP unit has alleged that Cooch Behar booth secretary Kalachand Karmokar was brutally beaten to death by TMC goons.
Read more
News Reports

UP govt starts random Coronavirus testing on Delhi-UP border amidst rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital

OpIndia Staff -
Noida administration has decided to randomly test people coming from Delhi for Coronavirus due to increase of cases in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Bombay High Court orders Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao to be treated at Nanavati Hospital at state expense

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Indira Jaising told the court that Rao is suffering from dementia and urinary tract infection.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission issues summons to Mumbai Police Commissioner over the arrest of Republic TV’s Assistant VP

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Aditya Mishra had complained against Mumbai police commissioner over the arrest Republic TV's Assistant VP
Read more
News Reports

‘Coronavirus vaccine will be injected as a biometric chip to access private data’: Christian evangelist launches anti-vaccine propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Christian evangelist Sundar Selvaraj claims that the Coronavirus vaccine is mark of the beast, and those get it can’t enter heaven
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,624FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com