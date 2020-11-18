Recently, social media websites were awash with a picture of a news report published in a newspaper stating that one Congress leader had eloped away with the wife of another Congress leader.

The intriguing nature of the story led many netizens to wonder if the news about a Congress leader running away with another Congress leader’s wife is true and several of them shared the picture to question the authenticity of the report published in a Hindi newspaper.

I don’t know if this is true but it sure is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/UwqIqrsxne — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) November 17, 2020

The truth about the report about Congress leader eloping away with another Congress leader’s wife

At first blush, the amusing nature of the story makes one believe that the picture shared on the social media websites would be an act of mischievous image editing. However, on closer inspection, it emerges that the report published about the Congress leader eloping away with another Congress leader’s wife is true.

The incident pertains to Madhya Pradesh and is from February this year. The case is from the Bhawar Kuan police station area of ​​Indore. Earlier this year, a Congress leader’s wife had gone missing along with her two children. The politician desperately searched for his wife, scoured through the CCTV footage, when he came to know that his wife was on a bike with another Congress leader.

Instead of approaching the police for his missing wife, the Congress leader approached the state Congress office in Bhopal with a complaint against his party member. The aggrieved Congress leader was then sent back to Indore and asked to contact DIG Ruchi Vardhan Sharma. He had demanded that his wife be brought back to him. It was alleged that the Congress leader, who was accused of eloping another leader’s wife, was an office-bearer of the Seva Dal and associated with a woman Congress leader.