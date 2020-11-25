Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home Opinions Reservations for SC Christians: How it could affect the prospects of Dalit Hindus
Opinions
Updated:

Reservations for SC Christians: How it could affect the prospects of Dalit Hindus

Those who converted to Christianity or Islam did so willingly, knowing that they'd be stripped of several benefits when they change their religion. If their only objective was to escape discrimination, why didn't they re-convert to Hinduism after knowing that it's a universal issue?

Nivan Sadh
Dalit Christians
Image Credit: AFP via Vatican News
3

Over the last few years, there have been several calls for the inclusion of ‘Dalit Christians’ in the reservation system under the categories of ‘SC/ST’ and ‘OBC’. Though these demands for reservations aren’t endorsed by most churches due to their claims of Christian society not having a caste system (not true), several activists from the Christian community have raised demands for the inclusion of Christians from SC/ST communities to avail the benefit of reservation.

At the time of writing, the Supreme court is yet to give its verdict on a petition filed in January 2020 on this matter, which was filed by the National Council of Dalit Christians (an organisation serving members of the Dalit Christian community in India). However, there has been an increased demand for the same, despite concerns from Hindu organisations who fear that this could dilute the benefit of reservations for Dalit Hindus.

Legal status of reservations for Dalit Christians

The third paragraph of Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 clearly states that only those members of the SC/ST community who are of Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist faith can avail the benefit of reservation, intended to uplift the downtrodden economically.

“No person who professes a religion different from the Hindu (the Sikh or the Buddhist) religion shall be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste”

Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950

This means that Muslims and Christians of SC/ST origin cannot claim the benefits given to SC/STs in the form of reservations in government jobs, schools and colleges. Furthermore, they cannot file a police complaint against anyone under the SC/ST Attocracies act (which makes discrimination against members of ‘lower castes’ a punishable crime).

Caste system amongst Indian Christians

Unknown to most, there exists a caste system amongst people of the Indian Christian community. Though not endorsed by the Vatican or any other religious organisation, it is still followed by many Christians, mainly in Southern India. The caste they follow is the one they/their ancestors belonged to before converting to Christianity.

There have been several accounts of discrimination faced by members of the ‘lower caste’ Christians in rural areas of South India, mainly by those belonging to a ‘higher caste’. There have been incidents of Dalit Christians being made to sit seperately from those of higher castes, wells ‘reserved’ for those of higher castes, and becoming victims of untouchability.

One of the advocates fighting the case to delink the SC/ST status with religion told The Hindu, “I remember when I had just completed my graduation and visited a grocery shop in my mother’s native place, the Chettiar shop owner threw away my money just because I had touched his hand”.

Many lower caste Hindus change their religion to escape the evil of untouchability, but are pained to see that the same intensity of it is seen in every religion they convert to.

Why reservation shouldn’t be granted to Dalit Christians

Though the cases of untouchability and discrimination amongst Indian Christians are truly heartbreaking and attract the sympathies of many, it doesn’t make sense to give them reservation since they converted to Christianity only because they were promised a discrimination-free environment.

In rural areas of South and West India, Christian missionaries are known to ‘poach’ lower caste Hindus in villages, and attempt to lure them to Christianity by claiming that there is ‘no place for discrimination’ in their community.

Nobody has stopped them from re-converting to Hinduism after noticing this false promise, yet they adamantly demand reservations for their new community.

Many Hindu organizations worry that including them under the SC/ST category would remove the last few incentives of being Hindu in this Hindu-majority country:

Unlike the Church and Mosques, the government takes away most of the donations received by temples as ‘tax’; while the former two can afford to spend some money to uplift the downtrodden Dalits of their religion, Hindu temples are stripped off their economic power and the Dalit Hindus are completely dependent on the government for their upliftment.

One of the only things that keep Hindu Dalits from converting is that they get to retain their benefits of reservation; If reservations become universal, they would be less hesitant to accept the materialistic offers given by missionaries for converting. This would lead to a widespread decline of Hindu population in the country, which is worrisome to most Hindu organisations.

Another concern which arises is that there could be more competition for fewer seats in jobs and educational institutions for members of the SC/ST community, if the category is extended for Christians. Including Dalit Christians in the reservation system would imply lakhs of new people contesting for lesser number of seats reserved for Dalit Hindus, making it tougher for the already poor Dalit Hindus to climb up the economic ladder.

Summary

The reservation system was introduced by Dr BR Ambedkar to ensure that those of the lower categories are compensated for the years of discrimination faced by them, and to uplift them both socially and economically.

Those who converted to Christianity or Islam did so willingly, knowing that they’d be stripped of several benefits when they change their religion. If their only objective was to escape discrimination, why didn’t they re-convert to Hinduism after knowing that it’s a universal issue? It’s time that there should be at least a little incentive given to people for remaining Hindu, and not converting their faith to foreign religions.

Dalit Hindus have been the most discriminated in Indian history, and their upliftment should be the topmost priority. Including people of other faiths to the SC/ST category could lead to excessive competition for fewer seats meant for the members of this community, increasing cut-offs in institutes and diluting their benefits. Such demands shouldn’t be considered till Dalit Hindus become economically stable, since their poverty was a concern for even those who framed the Indian constitution.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDalit Christian reservations
Nivan Sadhhttps://medium.com/@nivansadh
District Executive Committee member- ABVP Colaba (sub-district of Mumbai)

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.
Read more

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.

BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In the audiotape, when Paswan said he cannot vote against the party, Lalu asked him to be absent from the assembly on Election Day.

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

Reservations for SC Christians: How it could affect the prospects of Dalit Hindus

Nivan Sadh -
There have been several calls for the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the reservation system meant for SC/St and OBC communities.
Read more
News Reports

Before Nirbhaya, a girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana: Know all about the forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand

OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana
Read more
Crime

UP: Woman given triple talaq for not bringing Rs 20 lakh and a car in dowry

OpIndia Staff -
The woman from Rampur has alleged that her husband and in-laws have been harassing her for not bringing Rs 20 lakhs and a car.
Read more
News Reports

China comes to defend Pakistan after PM Modi accused the latter of harbouring terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi's remarks against Pakistan, China praised Pakistan for making positive contribution toward counter-terrorism cause
Read more
News Reports

Cyclone Nivar is fast approaching Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra: All you need to know

Anurag -
Cyclone Nivar is expected to his coastal states in next few hours, currently travelling at 11 KMPH, it may cause severe damage to houses, roads, crops, electricity and communications lines.
Read more
Opinions

Memories of ‘Batta Mohalla’: How the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits continues to haunt the survivors even after three decades

Guest Author -
"The genocide of Kashmiri Hindus is a reality that lurks behind our celebrations, marriages, births and deaths."
Read more
Opinions

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka HC slams Mumbai Police for following Republic COO Priya Mukherjee to Bengaluru to question her, grants her transit bail

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police had followed Priya Mukherjee to Bengaluru to question her after she informed them that she was visiting her ailing father
Read more
Political History of India

The Life and Travails of Dr Sathiavani Muthu: A window to the experience of Dalits in the Dravidian movement

Suren -
Sathiavani Muthu participated in electoral politics for 3 decades and served as Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government twice.
Read more
Entertainment

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,784FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com