India’s wearable devices market, already among the top 3 globally, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.17% in the coming years. If this number makes you think of it as just another trend, you are missing the point. The wearable market is beginning to shape how health status and progress are understood. That’s not all. PWC highlights that over 80% of Indians now use at least one wearable or health app to track various fitness-related goals. And that’s a big plus for health insurance companies.

The use of wearable devices gives insurers leverage over real-world data. Here’s what this means: They no longer need to rely on static inputs (age, medical history, and one-time disclosure) to determine the premiums. That model is now being backed by observable behaviour. As this development deepens, we are set to witness a massive change in the way insurers assess, price, and even engage with risk, for the better.

Why is static underwriting losing its edge?

Traditional underwriting was designed when real-time health data didn’t exist. Health insurance companies had no option but to depend on snapshots, medical tests, declarations, and records. Let’s talk about how this practice is headed for a change.

The limitation of a one-time health assessment

Insurers can rarely rely on a single medical to capture how a person’s health evolves. Someone may pass all tests today but develop poor lifestyle habits in the future. And just like that, an individual with minor health flags may actively improve their condition through a consistent routine. Static underwriting fails to account for this movement. It freezes risk at one point in time, while actual health keeps changing.

The growing demand for dynamic pricing

Policyholders are now becoming more aware. Many expect fair pricing instead of broad categorisation. They question why two individuals of the same age pay similar premiums when their lifestyles are completely different. This demand for personalisation is pushing insurance companies to tap into models in which pricing is shaped by an individual’s medical history and behaviour.

And that’s where wearables and health apps enter the equation.

How are wearables turning lifestyle into measurable risk?

Wearables have done one thing that insurance has struggled with for decades: they’ve made everyday health behaviour visible and quantifiable, raising awareness among a massive number of people.

Earlier, insurers relied on self-declared habits such as being a non-smoker or having an active lifestyle. These factors were surface-level details and lacked traceability, leading to misinterpretation.

Now, wearable devices provide measurable indicators:

Daily step count and activity intensity

Resting heart rate trends

Sleep duration and consistency

Calories burned and movement frequency

These metrics create a clearer picture of how a person actually lives, not how they describe their lifestyle. In addition, insurers prefer consistent performance over sudden spikes, even if they are not sustained. Regular movement, stable sleep cycles, and gradual improvement are the patterns that strongly indicate long-term health outcomes.

Health apps are filling the gaps that wearables cannot

While wearables monitor physical metrics, health apps capture the context (what those numbers mean). Here’s how they complement wearables:

Creating a more compatible health profile

Health apps are not limited to heart rate and steps. They track behaviours and decisions that influence health outcomes.

Diet logging and nutritional patterns

Medication adherence

Mental wellness tracking

Appointment histories and follow-ups

When combined with wearable data, this creates a more all-in-one view of an individual’s health.

Closing the loop between data and action

Data doesn’t change the outcome unless it’s acted upon. Health apps play an important role in nudging behaviour. Reminders for medication, personalised health tips, and consultations help people stay on track. This allows health insurance companies to manage the risk.

How insurers are actually using this data

The idea of linking wearables to insurance often sounds futuristic, but it is already happening in controlled, structured ways.

Incentives instead of penalties

At this stage, insurers are cautious. They are not aggressively penalising unhealthy behaviour based on wearable data. Instead, they are rewarding healthy practices with:

Discounts on renewal premiums

Wellness points are redeemable for benefits

Access to improved coverage benefits

This approach encourages adoption without creating resistance.

What this means for policyholders

This isn’t a one-sided shift. It changes how people interact with their own health insurance policies. Health behaviour starts influencing financial decisions. Everyday habits like walking regularly, maintaining sleep discipline, and following medication schedules can directly or indirectly impact premiums. This creates a tangible relationship between lifestyle and financial benefit.

The challenges insurers need to solve

The model is promising, but it comes with its own set of complexities. Here’s what needs attention:

Standardising data measuring practices

Variations in sensors, algorithms, and usage patterns can affect reliability.

Health insurance providers must standardise the framework to ensure the data they use is consistent and credible.

Avoiding over-dependence on metrics

Health cannot be measured based on a few numbers. While wearables provide signals, they do not give complete medical assessments. Insurers must avoid overinterpreting data or making decisions based on incomplete insights.

Balancing engagement without intrusion

There is a fine line between helpful nudges and constant monitoring. If users feel watched rather than supported, adoption will ultimately drop. The experience needs to remain optional, transparent, and user-controlled.

Wrapping up

Wearables and health apps are not dramatically disrupting the health insurance space overnight. They are steadily setting new standards for how risk can be understood and priced. They introduce a layer of continuous insight that traditional models never had access to. Insurers can leverage this to improve predictions and potentially reduce claims, while policyholders can use it as an opportunity to secure better premiums through everyday behaviour. Not to mention, the shift is still evolving, particularly in sensitive areas like critical illness insurance, where accuracy and fairness matter deeply. But one thing is clear: insurance is no longer confined to forms and medical tests.