Seven people have died as a consequence of a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army at the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Baramulla, journalist Aditya Raj Kaul has reported. Official confirmation of the same is awaited but the journalist has reported that the deceased include 3 civilians, 3 Amy men and one from the Border Security Force (BSF).

Horrific news coming from LoC at Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla. 7 brutal deaths reported in Pakistan Army firing during their ceasefire violation. 3 civilians, 3 Army personnel and 1 BSF Jawan. Official confirmation is awaited. Some photographs I received are just so brutal. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 13, 2020

The official handle of the BSF on Twitter said that at 1.15 pm on the 13th of November, SI Rakesh Doval deployed at Baramulla passed away due to ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Aditya Raj Kaul said that he had sustained an injury to his head at about 12.20 pm. At the time, the ceasefire violation by Pakistan was still underway.

On 13 Nov 2020 at 1315 hrs, SI Rakesh Doval of BSF Arty Regiment deployed along LoC in Baramulla, Kashmir laid down his life in line of duty while Pak forces resorted to Cease Fire Violation. DG BSF & all ranks of BSF salute his supreme sacrifice in service of nation.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/oD981bfSeD — BSF (@BSF_India) November 13, 2020

This is a developing situation and the report will be updated with more information as and when received. There are reports of more injuries and deaths but we await confirmation of the same.