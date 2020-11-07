Saturday, November 7, 2020
Jaipur: Man dies after hit by a speeding luxury car, the police allow accused to go home

The cops detained two accused women after the incident, including the driver Neha Soni, but later let them go

OpIndia Staff
Jaipur: Victim falls off flyover in car accident, accused girl allowed to go home
The Audi car involved in the accident (Photo Credits: Times of India)
On Friday, a 22-year-old boy was killed in a car accident by a speeding Audi car at 8 am on Sodala elevated road in Jaipur. As per reports, the victim, identified as Mada Ram, was going to his examination centre for police constable recruitment exam when he was hit by the luxury car. He fell from the flyover and landed on the rooftop of a house, around 150 metres below the flyover. The victim had reached Jaipur from Jodhpur around 5:30 am in the morning.

“He was walking on the flyover when the car, which was driven by a woman, hit him from behind. Mada Ram was thrown off the bridge and he landed on the roof of the house below. The accident was so severe that he died on the spot,” an officer informed. The video of the victim, lying lifeless on the rooftop of the building, has now come to light.

Jaipur police allows accused to go home

The cops detained two accused women after the incident, including the driver Neha Soni. The police said that she had a valid driving licence. The accused has been identified the daughter-in-law of Vimal Soni, the owner of Soni hospital. The police informed that the accused were en route Ajmer Road when the vehicle went out of control. The car ended up hitting a pole, which resulted in its uprooting.

The cops have seized the vehicle. A case has also been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 279 (rash driving), and 304A (death due to negligence). The police have not arrested any of the accused and instead allowed them to return home. The post mortem of the victim was conducted on Friday evening.

“It happened around 8am when the deceased was on his way to the examination centre. The women were on their way to Ajmer Road. It appears to be a case of speeding. The vehicle went completely out of control. After hitting Mada Ram, the driver could not control the car and it hit a pole. We have seized the vehicle,” a officer told media.

Victim’s brother demands strict punishment for accused

As per reports, Mada Ram has seven siblings. While speaking about the tragic incident, his brother Raja Ram lamented, “For the last many years, Mada Ram was preparing for competitive exams. He had previously appeared for patwari and forest department exams but was not selected. He had worked hard to clear the exam.” He added, “My father-in-law had mortgaged his land so as to help Mada Ram take coaching for exams. His elder brothers work as labourers and do not earn much.” Raja Ram lamented that he hoped to see his brother as a constable. He had also demanded strict punishment for the accused.

