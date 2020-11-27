Saturday, November 28, 2020
Mumbai Mayor rants against Kangana Ranaut, calls her ‘two rupees people’ after Bombay HC slammed BMC for demolishing Ranaut’s house

The BMC mayor also said that she does not know who Kangana Ranaut is and she never watched her movies

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai mayor continues railing against Kangana Ranaut after Bombay HC deems demolition of her office by BMC as carried out in malice
Kangana Ranaut(L), Kishori Pednekar(R)
2459

Even after the Bombay High Court quashed the demolition notices sent by the BMC and deemed their action against Kangana Ranaut as carried out with malice, and asked BMC to pay compensation for demolishing her office, Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has intensified the attack against the actor, calling her a worthless individual and accusing her of using court’s arena for political rivalry.

Speaking to the media after the Bombay High Court verdict, Pednekar said, “Everyone is surprised that one nutty (a derogatory, slang used for actors in Maharashtra) who lives in Himachal Pradesh, comes here and calls Mumbai as PoK…such ‘do takke ke log’ (people worth two rupees) want to make Courts arena for political rivalry, it’s wrong that such worthless individuals want to turn the judicial courts into a political battlefield.”

The BMC mayor also said that she does not know who Kangana Ranaut is and she never watched her movies. Rejecting that demolition of Ranaut’s office was an act of revenge, she said, “Action was taken because there was something to it. I personally didn’t even know who she was. I had never seen her movies simply because there is no time.”

Earlier, after the verdict came out, Pednekar defended the BMC, stating that their actions were pursuant to the municipal rules. She was to hold a meeting with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) legal team to assess Bombay High Court’s order in Kangana Ranaut case.

Bombay High Court comes down heavily on Sanjay Raut for his condemnable language against Kangana Ranaut

It is worth noting that the Bombay High Court while quashing the demolition notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and accusing the Maharashtra State government with “malafide intent”, also took note of the despicable remarks made by Sanjay Raut against the actor. Tearing into the Shiv Sena MP, the Bombay HC bench comprising of Justices S J Kathawalla and RI Chagle opined that such conduct certainly doesn’t befit a leader like Sanjay Raut who is also a Parliamentarian.

Earlier in September, a war of words broke out between actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over the former’s comment likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Following the incident, Kangana claimed that she was threatened by Raut against entering Mumbai. In response to the threat, Kangana said that no big daddy can stop her from entering Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut while responding to the News Nation reporter about whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai said, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”

Later, after receiving flak for his unparliamentary language, Raut tried to brazen out his stand, giving a new definition to the word ‘haramkhor’. In an interaction with AajTak, Raut was seen defending his crass remarks for the actor Kangana Ranaut, saying he meant “haramkhor” as “naughty” and “dishonest”. Since then, he has been referring to Kangana on multiple occasions, including in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, as ‘naughty’.

Bombay High Court slams BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house, appoints valuer to ascertain the damage

A Bombay HC bench comprising of Justices S J Kathawalla and RI Chagle Friday quashed the demolition notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation dated on September 7 and 9. Passing the directive the court observed that the order had “malafide intent” and was “premeditated to target her for her tweets and statements”. Orders that a valuer is appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition, to determine the compensation to be paid to Ranaut.

“There are materials to indicate that the action of demolition smacks of malafide and would refrain from making findings on malice in fact for want of facts”, observed the two-judge bench of the Bombay HC hearing a writ petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body at the behest of the state government.

Note: This article has been updated with new information that came to light

