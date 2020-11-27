Friday, November 27, 2020
Home Law 'Malafide intent', 'action to target her for statements': Bombay HC slams BMC for demolishing...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Malafide intent’, ‘action to target her for statements’: Bombay HC slams BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house, appoints valuer to ascertain damage

"The manner in which demolition was carried out was unauthorized and sinister", Bombay HC slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government for attempting to choke the voices of dissent.

OpIndia Staff
Bombay HC slams Uddhav Thackeray govt, quashes notices sent to Kangana Ranaut
Actor Kangana Ranaut, Source: Firstpost
2

A Bombay HC bench comprising of Justices S J Kathawalla and RI Chagle Friday quashed the demolition notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation dated on September 7 and 9. Passing the directive the court observed that the order had “malafide intent” and was “premeditated to target her for her tweets and statements”. Orders that a valuer is appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

“There are materials to indicate that the action of demolition smacks of malafides and would refrain from making findings on malice in fact for want of facts”, observed the two-judge bench of the Bombay HC hearing a writ petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body at the behest of the state government.

Advising the actor to exercise restraint while airing views on public platforms, the court slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government for attempting to stifle the voices of dissent. It opined that is not befitting for the state government to take mala fide action against a citizen however distasteful their views might be.

“The manner in which demolition was carried out was unauthorized and sinister to prevent the petitioner from taking a course to legal remedies”, observed the court.

Quashing the demolition notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the court passed an order for a valuer to be appointed to ascertain the damage caused in the demolition.

In a clear case of vendetta, the BMC acting in accordance with the Maharastra State government had on September 9 demolished actor Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office-cum-residential bungalow located at Chetak Row House, in Pali Hill, Bandra (west). They had claimed that there were several alterations on the premises without the due permission from BMC. The actor had approached the High Court to get a stay on any further action by BMC. On 5th October, the court had concluded the hearing and reserved the decision.

‘Victory of democracy’: Kangana Ranaut thanks Bombay HC and her supporters

Today, soon after the Bombay High Court quashed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice to Kangana Ranaut for the demolition of her property in Bandra Friday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to thank the court and her supporters for standing by her.

Terming the courts directive as a “victory of democracy” the Queen Actor Tweeted: “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO.”

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

After the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut came down heavily on the ruling party in Maharashtra, alleging misappropriations in the investigation. At the time of demolition of her bungalow by BMC, Ranaut had alleged that the municipal body is acting on the behest of the ruling party, Shiv Sena. Sanjay Raut had called her ‘Haramkhor’ and later tried to justify it saying it means naughty. The clip of him calling her names was playing in the High Court during the hearing. Other Shiv Sena leaders had also threatened assault and harassment of the actress, following which she was provided security by the Himachal Pradesh government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

‘Malafide intent’, ‘action to target her for statements’: Bombay HC slams BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house, appoints valuer to ascertain damage

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC was hearing a writ petition filed by Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai

Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in providing jobs to migrant workers by generating 10 crore person-days under Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh government has spent 9,329.57 Crores on the project and generated 10,58,17,358 Person-days for migrant workers

Minor gang-raped, forced conversion to Islam, threats, caste abuse: Details of 11 cases in which UP SIT, formed to probe Love Jihad, found criminality

Crime Jhankar Mohta -
To curb growing menace of Love Jihad, Kanpur police under guidance of the Yogi govt in Uttar Pradesh formed an SIT

Congress party’s Lucknow office locked by employees over non-payment of salaries, office-bearers blocked from entering the office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Protesting against the Congress party for unpaid salaries, the upset staffers and the employees locked up the gates of the Congress office

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

‘Malafide intent’, ‘action to target her for statements’: Bombay HC slams BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house, appoints valuer to ascertain damage

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC was hearing a writ petition filed by Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Dozens of idols in a temple in Begumpur vandalised, locals heard someone shouting ‘beheaded, beheaded’

OpIndia Staff -
Several idols kept in the Shiv Shakti temple in Delhi's Begumpur area was beheaded by unknown miscreants on the night of November 24
Read more
News Reports

US govt announces 5 million dollars reward for Pakistani terrorist Sajid Mir, involved in 2008 Mumbai attacks

OpIndia Staff -
Sajid Mir was the operations manager for the LeT during the Mumbai attack that killed over 170 people. He had played a crucial role in planning, preparation and execution of the terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Crime

‘Lashkar Zindabad’: Mangaluru sees graffiti threatening to take LeT and Taliban’s help to eliminate ‘Sanghis’ and ‘Manuvadis’

OpIndia Staff -
Mangaluru saw graffiti threatening to take Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban's help to eliminate 'Sanghis' and 'Manuvadis'.
Read more
Media

The Wire’s faux analysis: How it went from ‘Modi can’t get crowds in his rally’ to ‘Bihar admires Modi’ in 48 hours flat

OpIndia Staff -
As NDA emerged victorious in Bihar, the left-liberals, who had hoped for a victory of RJD-Congress-Communist alliance were perturbed.
Read more
Crime

Kanpur Grooming Jihad: Woman trapped by ‘Sahil’ using fake Hindu identity, forced to eat beef and have sex with Maulvi

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur woman was trapped by one Sahil, pretending to be Sachin Sharma. She has allegedly tortured by Sahil and his family to change her religion.
Read more
Politics

As Mamata Banerjee continues tirade against BJP, key leaders start abandoning her ahead of crucial 2021 assembly elections: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, several leaders are in talks with both the BJP and the Congress and may abandon Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls
Read more
Opinions

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

Grooming Jihad: Family of Hindu girl accuses Mushtaq Malik and family of kidnapping, police says no ‘love jihad’ angle in the case

OpIndia Staff -
The girl's family has alleged that all Mushtak Malik and his family have kidnapped their daughter and her life may be in danger because they all have a criminal background.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,311FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com