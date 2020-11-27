A Bombay HC bench comprising of Justices S J Kathawalla and RI Chagle Friday quashed the demolition notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation dated on September 7 and 9. Passing the directive the court observed that the order had “malafide intent” and was “premeditated to target her for her tweets and statements”. Orders that a valuer is appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on 7th & 9th Sept, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent. HC has also orders that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/rugRbEj32p — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

“There are materials to indicate that the action of demolition smacks of malafides and would refrain from making findings on malice in fact for want of facts”, observed the two-judge bench of the Bombay HC hearing a writ petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body at the behest of the state government.

There are materials to indicate that the action of demolition smacks of malafides : Bombay High Court.#BombayHighCourt @mybmc @KanganaTeam @rautsanjay61 @CMOMaharashtra — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 27, 2020

Advising the actor to exercise restraint while airing views on public platforms, the court slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government for attempting to stifle the voices of dissent. It opined that is not befitting for the state government to take mala fide action against a citizen however distasteful their views might be.

“The manner in which demolition was carried out was unauthorized and sinister to prevent the petitioner from taking a course to legal remedies”, observed the court.

The Bombay High Court appoints a valuer to assess compensation payable to Kangana Ranaut for the demolition of her building by the Mumbai Civic Body.#KanganaRanaut#BombayHighCourt @mybmc @KanganaTeam @rautsanjay61 @CMOMaharashtra — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 27, 2020

Quashing the demolition notice sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the court passed an order for a valuer to be appointed to ascertain the damage caused in the demolition.

The Bombay High Court appoints a valuer to assess compensation payable to Kangana Ranaut for the demolition of her building by the Mumbai Civic Body.#KanganaRanaut#BombayHighCourt @mybmc @KanganaTeam @rautsanjay61 @CMOMaharashtra — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 27, 2020

In a clear case of vendetta, the BMC acting in accordance with the Maharastra State government had on September 9 demolished actor Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office-cum-residential bungalow located at Chetak Row House, in Pali Hill, Bandra (west). They had claimed that there were several alterations on the premises without the due permission from BMC. The actor had approached the High Court to get a stay on any further action by BMC. On 5th October, the court had concluded the hearing and reserved the decision.

‘Victory of democracy’: Kangana Ranaut thanks Bombay HC and her supporters

Today, soon after the Bombay High Court quashed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice to Kangana Ranaut for the demolition of her property in Bandra Friday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to thank the court and her supporters for standing by her.

Terming the courts directive as a “victory of democracy” the Queen Actor Tweeted: “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO.”

When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy.

Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams.

Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO. https://t.co/pYkO6OOcBr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

After the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut came down heavily on the ruling party in Maharashtra, alleging misappropriations in the investigation. At the time of demolition of her bungalow by BMC, Ranaut had alleged that the municipal body is acting on the behest of the ruling party, Shiv Sena. Sanjay Raut had called her ‘Haramkhor’ and later tried to justify it saying it means naughty. The clip of him calling her names was playing in the High Court during the hearing. Other Shiv Sena leaders had also threatened assault and harassment of the actress, following which she was provided security by the Himachal Pradesh government.