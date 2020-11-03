Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Mumbai police again summons Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel, FIR includes charges of sedition

FIR against Kangana and Rangoli was registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 34 (common intention) were evoked. Along with these, TIPC section 124A- sedition was also slapped on the duo.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel (Source: Mid-day)
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday again issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel and have asked them to be present before it next week. While the Queen actress has to appear before the police on November 10, her sister Rangoli Chandel has been summoned on November 11.

The sisters would need to record their statement in connection to an FIR registered against them, keeping with the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court which had last month ordered the Mumbai police to investigate a complaint filed by a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwar Ali Sayyed. Sayyed had alleged that they tried to create a divide between communities through social media posts.

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister charged with sedition amongst other sections of the IPC

Based on Sayyed’s complaint, FIR against Kangana and Rangoli was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 34 (common intention) were evoked. Along with these, TIPC section 124A- sedition was also slapped on the duo.

According to Sayyed’s lawyer, the complaint alleged that Ranaut has been defaming Bollywood for the last two months by calling it a “hub of nepotism”, “favouritism” etc through her tweets and television interviews.

“Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups,” he said.

Metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule said in the order that prima facie “cognisable offence” has been committed by the accused, and directed the Mumbai police to initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister.

Kangana Ranaut was summoned earlier

The Mumbai Police had also summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on October 26 and 27 pertaining to the same sedition case. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, had then sent a reply to the Bandra police station stating that the sisters are in Himachal Pradesh where they are busy with wedding preparations and on-going functions in their hometown of their younger brother.

Maharashtra Government goes after the actor

Mumbai police has lately been coming down hard on who so ever dares to articulate their views against the state government and Kangana Ranaut is being hounded by the Uddhav Thackeray government for her unequivocal opinions. The faceoff between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Kangana which started after the latter had compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of Azaadi graffiti seen on the streets of the city, and the subsequent inaction of the Mumbai Police, landed up subjecting the ‘Queen’ actress to threats of violence, derogatory words by Shiv Sena leader and her house worth crores being demolished. The actor had then alleged that the BMC’s decision to demolish her property was a direct consequence of her comments against the Maharashtra government.

