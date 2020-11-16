Odisha: Ancient Shivling unearthed in Bhadrak on Diwali during excavation

As per reports, on Diwali, a Shivling has been unearthed at Goramati village playground in Bhadrak district, Odisha. An excavation was underway for a park project at an open field when the tractor engaged in the project hit a rock and got damaged.

Came across this news of an ancient Shivling being discovered during the excavation for a park project in Bhadrak district.



I believe every single village in India is blessed with rich traditions and history. pic.twitter.com/CPXI2o3ISV — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) November 16, 2020

When the workers tried to unearth the rock, it turned out to be a Shivling. Several other artifacts were also found at the site. The workers immediately informed the Sarpanch and locals about the find.

Locals rushed to offer prayers

After the information about the Shivling reached the nearby villages quickly, the locals reached the spot in large number and offered prayers to the Shivling. Though it looks like an old Shivling, experts have not tested it to determine its age. The locals believe that finding Shivling on Amavasya is auspicious. As per Orissa Post, some villagers said, “Yesterday was Amavasya or new moon day. A Shivling and a statue discovered on such an auspicious day mean nothing but the blessing of the lord.”