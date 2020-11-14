Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrates Diwali each year with Army Jawans, has decided to continue the practice, even in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday morning, PM Modi reached the Longewala post, situated at the Rajasthan border, to boost the morale on the jawans who have been staying away from their family during the festive season of Diwali. He has been accompanied by Army Chief General MM Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana. Longewala post is considered a highly strategic army post on the western front with Pakistan where the ‘Battle of Longewala’ took place in 1971.

PM Narendra Modi to celebrate #Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana will accompany the Prime Minister.

It must be mentioned that PM Modi has been spending time with Army Jawans on Diwali since 2014. His visit to Longewala also holds significance in light of the recently escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, owing to ceasefire violations.

PM Modi shares Diwali greetings

Earlier on Saturday morning, PM Modi tweeted, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy.”

सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं।



Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy.

Bharat ki Laxmi movement

Last year, PM Modi had encouraged people to share the stories of inspiring women in their society and neighbourhood who have struggled through odds to set an example for others. In a video, actress Deepika Padukone and Shuttler PV Sindhu also appealed to people to welcome Diwali with sharing the inspiring the stories of India’s ‘Laxmis’, who have enlightened the lives of others with the hashtag #BharatKiLaxmi.