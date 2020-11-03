Rajdeep Sardesai, often fondly referred to as Michelangelo for his expertise in the art of hypocrisy, also doubles up as cleaning agent. Especially if you have goofed up and the general public sentiment is not quite in your favour.

Rajdeep declares Rajiv Bajaj as free and fair voice

Bajaj Auto chief Rajiv Bajaj, who likes to indulge in fearmongering with his buddy senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in middle of pandemic during his free time, had recently declared gloom for auto industry. Except, a week later his automobile company recorded highest every monthly sales for two-wheelers. Questions were raised and some even asked Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) of investigating Bajaj for insider trading.

Instinctively, Rajdeep Sardesai rushed to his rescue.

‘Can’t start doing cartwheels on the economy just yet.. real challenge lies post festive season’ cautions Rajiv Bajaj.. .. (always worth listening to him as a free and fair voice ) @IndiaToday https://t.co/1Jc3xSnaHE — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 2, 2020

Sardesai provided the prime time platform to Rajiv Bajaj where Bajaj ‘clarified’ that the record sales registered for his company were just ‘festive season’. The festive season that comes every year. While it is true that the Indian economy took quite a hit because of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, there have been multiple signs that the economy is showing recovery. And yes, Hindu festivals have indeed played a role in helping in revival of the economy. But as a businessman running a multi-crore company, Rajiv Bajaj would surely know better than crediting ‘festive season’ right after a pandemic for best ever performance for his company.

Caught in an awkward position right after blaming the Modi government for the nationwide lockdown for ‘economic slump’, Rajiv Bajaj needed a space where he could elaborate how despite doing phenomenally well, Bajaj Auto was still not ‘doing well’. Sardesai and India Today immediately provided the gold standard in whitewashing.

Bajaj claims that the record sales were the ‘wholesale’ sales wherein dealers buy from company. He is still waiting to see how retail sales pan out. While it is indeed a fair point, as a businessman, he would also know that if wholesalers have stocked up, they would have done it in anticipation of good retail sale.

In a surprise move, Rajdeep even tries to speak like a rational person that while we may still have a long way to go to revive economy, these could be seen as signs of revival. To that Rajiv again predicts gloom. He is upset that if instead of seeing 33% growth, Bajaj sees -3% growth (degrowth), it is indeed a proof that the economy is in shambles. That despite nation-wide lockdown amidst global pandemic which was infected millions of people and killed over 12 lakh people worldwide, if Bajaj Auto ‘barely matches up’ to last year’s sales, it is a cause of worry.

Pardon my French, but, Rajiv Bajaj, shut the f*** up.

Rajdeep Sardesai gives Pakistani ‘saheb’ to clear air on Pulwama

Yes, you read it right. Hours after Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry announced in their national assembly that Pulwama terror attack was Pakistan’s victory, Rajdeep Sardesai called him for an interview and gave him a chance to clarify his stand. After all, many including Sardesai himself had gone to great lengths to hail Imran Khan for ‘peace gesture’ for releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by Pakistanis after he chased away Pakistani fighter jets after Balakot air strikes. So how can a Pakistani minister brag about Pulwama and ruin the narrative set by the likes of Sardesai.

Calling Fawad Chaudhry as ‘Saheb’, Rajdeep Sardesai enabled the Pakistani minister to make an u-turn on his own admission. In fact, he not only provided the Pakistani minister a platform to ‘clarify’ how Pakistan was not responsible for the terror attack that martyred 40 CRPF soldiers, he did not even confront or ask him tough questions on Pakistan and the terrorism it sponsors.

Rajdeep Sardesai interviews Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Weeks after the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajdeep Sardesai interviewed Rhea Chakraborty, one of the prime suspects in the case and alleged that Sushant’s ‘mental health issues’ were an established fact. In reality, the late actor’s family has been vehemently denying it and no evidence of expert opinion and medical history has been revealed the same so far.

In fact, the only people alleging Sushant had ‘mental health issues’ are the deceased actor’s live-in partner (Rhea Chakraborty) whose involvement in the case is already under probe, and some Bollywood personalities and their media counterparts who were not even associated with the actor.

Rajdeep Sardesai paints Dr Kafeel Khan as innocent victim

Dr Kafeel Khan, one of the prime accused in Gorakhpur tragedy which claimed lives of dozens of children due to lack of oxygen supply, was recently released from Mathura Jail after Allahabad High Court’s bail order. He was arrested over allegations of making provocative and inflammatory comments during the anti-CAA protests at Aligarh Muslim University. Soon, Rajdeep Sardesai jumped on the bandwagon to help Dr Khan portray himself as the victim of the system.

Empathising with Dr Kafeel, Sardesai asked him about how he felt after coming out of the jail. A grinning Dr Kafeel, who was apparently overwhelmed on being interviewed by Sardesai, described his period in jail as a traumatising experience. He claimed that he was denied food for days in jail, and was subjected to physical and mental trauma. “Rajdeep Sir, this time in jail they harassed my like anything”, Dr Kafeel claimed. “The STF interrogated me for three days and asked me weird questions”, he added.

Now, if only Dr Khan would not have spread lies like ‘CAA makes Muslims ‘second class citizens’ of India’ and urged Indian Muslims to ‘fight for existence’, he would not have been subjected to ‘weird questions’, right? The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) does not affect Indian citizens, irrespective of religion, in any way. It only fast-tracks Indian citizenship of persecuted religious minorities in the three neighbouring Islamic countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

And all four whitewashing interviews mentioned above have happened in past three months only.