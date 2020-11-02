Monday, November 2, 2020
Home News Reports "Insider trading?" Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

Being the MD of one of the biggest Indian conglomerate, Bajaj can certainly not be oblivious to the unprecedented growth recorded by his company in the first three weeks of October after which he came out and painted a picture of gloom and doom in the automobile sector.

OpIndia Staff
Rajiv Bajaj fear mongers about slump in two-wheeler market while his company's sales soared
Rajiv Bajaj fear mongers about decline in growth of two-wheeler segment
13

As India prepares for the festive season and the economy gradually unshackles itself from the coronavirus-induced lockdown, several sectors of the economy have registered impressive revival. One of them being the automobile sector. After Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Hero Motocorp, now the Bajaj Auto has recorded highest ever monthly sales in the last month.

Bajaj Auto reported highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, beating several estimates and registering an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in October 2020.

While the domestic growth in sales has marginally improved by 1 per cent as compared to the numbers recorded in October 2019, the exports had witnessed a stunning 25 per cent growth, with 2.30 lakh units exported in the month of October 2020 against 1.84 lakhs that were sold last year in the same month.

Bajaj Auto’s growth in stark contrast to MD Rajiv Bajaj’s despondent forecast

However, this double-digit overall growth reported by Bajaj is in stark contrast to the gloomy picture painted by its Managing Director a few days ago. On October 26, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj bemoaned that the two-wheeler industry in the country is under tremendous strain and the sales figures reported across the industry are not as impressive as it ought to be in the festive season. He had said that he was not optimistic about demand coming back during the rest of the fiscal year. Bajaj pinned the blame of the ‘downturn’ on new regulations such as ABS, BS 6 etc for the slowdown in the sector, and the policies of the government.

Just a week after Rajiv Bajaj lamented that the government policies have done little to improve the automobile sector, outstanding numbers posted by several companies, including his own, betrays a completely different picture, leading many to believe if Rajiv Bajaj’s misplaced apprehensions were politically motivated, especially with the opposition parties rallying against the government for the alleged messing up of the economy in the aftermath of the crippling coronavirus lockdown.

Rajiv Bajaj’s bleak outlook for the two-wheelers segment in the last week of October did not jibe with the sales figures posted by automobile companies just days later. Bajaj’s pessimistic views about the growth of the two-wheelers’ market came in the last few days of October, a month where his own company had seen a record highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units.

Surely, these numbers did not magically conjure up after Bajaj raised his concerns over the slump in the automobile sector. It is also highly unlikely that Bajaj’s sales figure were dragging until October 26 and picked up only when the company MD voiced his anxiety over the stagnation. The growth must have been a constant theme of the entire month of October, which led to Bajaj register such an excellent sales figures.

Being the MD of one of the biggest Indian conglomerate, Bajaj can certainly not be oblivious to the unprecedented growth recorded by his company in the first three weeks of October after which he came out and painted a picture of gloom and doom in the automobile sector. This has led many netizens to question the real intentions of Rajiv Bajaj for fear-mongering about the alleged recession in the two-wheelers segment.

Social Media users allege “insider trading” against Rajiv Bajaj for his misleading assertions

With Bajaj posting spectacular sales figures, several social media users have asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI), the watchdog that regulates the Stock Markets in India, to probe Rajiv Bajaj for a possible case of “insider trading”.

Insider trading is defined as a malpractice wherein trade of a company’s securities is undertaken by people who by virtue of their work have access to the otherwise non-public information which can be crucial for making investment decisions. Netizens have alleged that by putting out wrong and misleading information in the public domain, Bajaj may have attempted to manipulate the stock markets.

One social media user suggested that the record numbers appears to strongly point to an “insider trading” angle. Mr Rajiv Bajaj’s shareholdings, and transactions, covering the period leading to his false statement and the Co’s results, must be thoroughly investigated, he suggested.

Another user wondered should not Rajiv Bajaj be probed for insider trading as his false proclamations in the last week of October resulted in the steep fall of stock prices of two-wheelers.

This is not the first time that Bajaj Auto has been under the criticism for a possible case of “insider trading”. Back in 2013, suspicions of insider trading against Bajaj gained momentum when the company stock had fallen by as much as 10 per cent from Rs 264 levels on huge volumes, following which Bajaj Corp had announced an offer for sale at Rs 200.

The highly unusual trade activity with huge volumes led people to speculate if anyone in the management of the organisation knew about the OFS announcement to be made by the company shortly thereafter.

Rajiv Bajaj had joined hands with Rahul Gandhi to peddle lies about India’s post-COVID economic recovery

Also to be noted here is that Rajiv Bajaj has often criticised the government for its policies and appeared to side with the Congress party. Recently, he partook in an interview with Rahul Gandhi which was rife with brazen lies and distortions to allege that the government had been incompetent in handling the coronavirus crisis and the resulting economic downturn faced by the country.

In the interview with Bajaj, Gandhi made a slew of unfounded allegations against the government, claiming that the Narendra Modi government did not provide any stimulus package to various sectors of the economy, which has seen a downturn due to the effects of the global pandemic coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the government to tackle it.

With Rajiv Bajaj’s strident criticism of the Modi government and his political inclinations apparent, many have alleged that his recent statements regarding the alleged decline in the two-wheelers segment was meant to fortify opposition parties’ assertion that India’s economy is in a tailspin and that the Modi government has been unable to rescue it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbajaj auto insider trading, bajaj auto, bajaj auto registers record sales
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

OpIndia Staff -
Bajaj Auto has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, a staggering 11 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to October 2019
Read more
Opinions

Why don’t we give credit to Hindu festivals for reviving the economy?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Say it with me: It is the Hindu festival season that has brought the economy back on track.
Read more

Watch: Rajiv Gandhi’s speech justifying 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
In 1984 after anti-Sikh riots, Rajiv Gandhi justified killing thousands of Sikhs by saying it was a reaction from the angry people of India

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

NCB summons the employees of KWAN talent agency as Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash goes untraceable

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCB has handed over the summons to employees of KWAN Talent Agency and Karishma Prakash's mother since the celebrity manager has gone untraceable

“Muslim boy took her away”: Says mother of 16-year-old girl who went missing in Rewari, Haryana

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 16-year-old girl has been missing from her house in Rewari, Haryana since October 11, 2020

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
News Reports

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Sadiya Anwar Shaikh was de-radicalised twice in the past by intelligence agencies for radical comments on social media
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut accuses pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee of charging Rs 60 lakh to ‘lie openly’ in his video about BMC notice to her

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Dhruv Rathee had lied about BMC notice for her house in his video, and he was paid ₹60 Lakh for the video
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user Azharuddin Ansari announces bounty of Rs 1 Lakh to behead BJP leader Kapil Mishra

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra had recently taken to social media to support France, post violent protests calling for the beheading of those who insult Islam
Read more
News Reports

Which European country will become Muslim majority by which year? Here is what one research says

OpIndia Staff -
The growing Muslim population will enforce drastic changes in Europe, be it socially, politically and economically.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

OpIndia Staff -
Bajaj Auto has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, a staggering 11 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to October 2019
Read more
Crime

Bengaluru riots: Anti-Terrorist Cell issues notice to absconding Congress leader Sampath Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Sampath Raj had claimed that he is infected with coronavirus, but has been absconding since October 30.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to extend security of former special CBI judge who pronounced verdict in Babri demolition case

OpIndia Staff -
The former CBI judge had written to the Supreme Court claiming that there was threat to his life.
Read more
News Reports

FIR against Munawwar Rana for openly supporting beheading of ‘blasphemers’

OpIndia Staff -
FIR filed against poet Munawwar Rana at Lucknow for supporting and justifying Paris beheadings.
Read more
News Reports

Nagpur: FIR registered against unidentified individuals for animal sacrifice at Temple after Maneka Gandhi directed police to take ‘strict action’

OpIndia Staff -
Maneka Gandhi instructed the police to take urgent action following which an FIR was registered for animal sacrifice.
Read more
Opinions

Why don’t we give credit to Hindu festivals for reviving the economy?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Say it with me: It is the Hindu festival season that has brought the economy back on track.
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: Rajiv Gandhi’s speech justifying 1984 anti-Sikh riots

OpIndia Staff -
In 1984 after anti-Sikh riots, Rajiv Gandhi justified killing thousands of Sikhs by saying it was a reaction from the angry people of India
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
World

The Life and Crimes of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to read

satyadosapati -
The recovered laptops of Hunter Biden provides great insight into the empire of corruption Joe Biden has built over the years.
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Muslim mob attacks, burns houses of Hindus over a Facebook post about Charlie Hebdo cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
A Bangladeshi Twitter user has claimed that the police has taken no action against the arsonists and the vandals but instead jailed two Hindus over comments on Facebook.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
473,200FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com