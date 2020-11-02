Monday, November 2, 2020
A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

Calling the lockdown placed by the government due to deadly coronavirus pandemic as “draconian lockdown”, Bajaj had earlier claimed that he was not hopeful about the demands increasing during the rest of the fiscal year.

OpIndia Staff
A week after Rajiv Bajaj whined about 'slow-down' in the two-wheeler market, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever total sale
Rajiv Bajaj (Photo Credits: Business world)
Just a week after Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj said that the two-wheeler sales remain low, Bajaj Auto recorded the highest-ever monthly sale.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on October 26, Bajaj alleged that Federation of Automobiles Dealers Association (FADA) had ‘accurately’ indicated a slowdown in the sale of two-wheelers in India.

He claimed that 100cc motorcycle sales saw a 30% decline during the Navaratri. Bajaj lamented, “Extremely concerned about demand post festive season. Can’t say that second half of the fiscal is looking good… Pent-up demand should have come rushing back, it hasn’t…”

Bajaj had claimed that he was not upbeat about demand coming back during rest of the fiscal year. In fact, he had even blamed the lockdown imposed to curb the Chinese coronavirus pandemic as ‘draconian’ and blamed it for further worsening of economic crisis.

Motorcycle sales record debunks Rajiv Bajaj’s claims

However, the sales record for Bajaj Auto clearly indicates a different picture. On Monday, it was reported that the company sold a total of 512,038 vehicles in October 2020 alone. This marked an increase in sales of 11%. In 2019, the Baja Auto had sold 4,63,208 units in October.

Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company sold 4,70,290 motorcycle units in October this year. For the same month last year, Bajaj Auto recorded sales of 3,98,913 motorcycles. As such, the company recorded an 18% growth, the highest ever sales for Bajaj Auto. Pulsar brand, owned by the company, contributed to 170,000 sales alone in the last month.

This was the highest ever sale for Pulsar for the month.

Calling the lockdown placed by the government due to deadly coronavirus pandemic as “draconian lockdown”, Bajaj had earlier claimed that he was not hopeful about the demands increasing during the rest of the fiscal year because they were hit by the lockdown. But the latest figures of his own company seem to suggest otherwise.

Bajaj rival Hero MotoCrop too clocks in record sales

Similarly, Bajaj’s rival Hero MotoCorp too had a record sale for the month of October. In October 2020 alone, the company sold over 8 lakh motorcycles and scooters. In fact, it recorded a growth of 35 per cent as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Bajaj’s India Bashing

Amidst Chinese pandemic, in his conversation with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Bajaj had played along the Nehru-Gandhi scion’s mischievous agenda of lying about the economic stimulus. As Rahul Gandhi continued to lie about the economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajiv Bajaj not only did not correct him but also encouraged him to continue to make absurd claims on economic stimulus.

