Friday, September 4, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

Khan had made some inflammatory remarks in his speech delivered during the anti-CAA protests in Aligarh Muslim University.

OpIndia Staff
As soon as the Gorakhpur children’s death case accused Dr Kafeel Khan came out of the Mathura jail after a bail order of the Allahabad High Court, the liberal media have already begun their favourite exercise of whitewashing and victimising him. Controversial journalist Rajdeep Sardesai seems to be on a spree of interviewing the persons accused in different cases. After conducting a farcical interview of Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case, Sardesai has now interviewed Dr Kafeel who was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making a provocative speech in anti-CAA protests in the AMU.

Empathising with Dr Kafeel, Sardesai asked him about how he felt after coming out of the jail. A grinning Dr Kafeel, who is apparently overwhelmed on being interviewed by Sardesai, described his period in jail as a traumatising experience. He claimed that he was denied food for days in jail, and was subjected to physical and mental trauma. “Rajdeep Sir, this time in jail they harassed my like anything”, Dr Kafeel claimed. “The STF interrogated me for three days and asked me weird questions”, he added.

Maintaining his stand on the CAA, Khan said that he did not oppose the CAA per se but he had a problem when it is clubbed with the NRP and the NRC. Flaunting his legal knowledge a bit, just like how Sardesai does often, Khan said Article 21 of the Constitution grants him freedom of speech (it expressly conferred by Article 19) and the same was recognised by the Supreme Court.

What He said in his Anti-CAA Speech

Khan had made some inflammatory remarks in his speech delivered during the anti-CAA protests in Aligarh Muslim University. He had allegedly remarked against Home Minister Amit Shah that he was a murderer whose clothes are foul with blood. He had also said that the CAA made Muslims second class citizens. He alleged that the students in the RSS run schools are taught that people with beard are terrorists and that with the CAA the government has told us that India was not our country. Khan had urged people to fight for their existence.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

