Monday, November 23, 2020
Home Politics Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86

Tarun Gogoi was on invasive ventilator for the past three days and passed away at 5:34 pm at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. He was elected the Chief Minister of Assam on three occasions. He was 86 years old at the time of his passing.

OpIndia Staff
Tarun Gogoi, former Assam CM
Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86 (image courtesy: tribuneindia.com)
6

Former Chief Minister of Assam and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi has passed away on Monday due to Coronavirus complications. He was on invasive ventilator for the past three days and passed away at 5:34 pm at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. He was elected the Chief Minister of Assam on three consecutive occasions between 2001-16. He was 86 years old at the time of his passing.

Asam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that the health of Tarun Gogoi had worsened considerably and circumstances looked bleak. Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal had also cancelled his programs at Dibrugarh to return to Guwahati to be at the side of Tarun Gogoi and his family. Condolences are pouring in for him from across the political spectrum.

Tarun Gogoi was elected Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1976 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was a six-time Lok Sabha MP between 1971-85, 1991-96 and 1998-2001 from the Kaliabor constituency. He was elected as an MLA four times from Titabor. He was a Union Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao between 1991-96.

On 26 August 2020, Gogoi was hospitalized with COVID-19 and was given a blood plasma transplant. His health deteriorated highly since the midnight of 23rd November.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstarun Gogoi dies
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi

Washington Post editor, who ranted against white women, lies about France targeting Muslim children: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Global Opinions Editor at the Washington Post, Karen Attiah, is at the receiving end of great criticism after she spread fake news.

Journalist Tavleen Singh withdraws defamation suit against Twitter user PokerShash for his satirical tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A defamation suit was filed by Tavleen Singh against Twitter user @pokershash for his satirical tweet on Singh and others over their relentless support to hate-mongerer Sharjeel Imam

Kejriwal grandstands over Delhi’s ‘improved’ rank in list of world’s best cities even as coronavirus cases soar amid pollution woes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday congratulated Delhi residents after a dubious ranking of world's best cities granted Delhi the 62nd position

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86

OpIndia Staff -
Former Chief Minister of Assam and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi has passed away on Monday due to Coronavirus complications.
Read more
Politics

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
Politics

Trouble mounts for Congress party, speculations rife about ‘vote-cutter’ Owaisi and AIMIM preparing to enter Rajasthan after West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM could enter the fray in Rajasthan once the Bengal elections are over.
Read more
News Reports

Kissing scenes in temple: MP Police to book Netflix officials for ‘A Suitable Boy’ after home minister’s order

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra stated that Netflix officials Monica Shergill and Ambika Khurana will be booked under section 295 A for hurting religious sentiments.
Read more
News Reports

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi
Read more
News Reports

NCB team attacked by drug peddlers in Mumbai, three accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Two NCB officials have been seriously injured in the attack.
Read more
News Reports

After withdrawing controversial order to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriages, Uttarakhand govt orders inquiry into press release

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand government had withdrawn the controversial order after massive criticism.
Read more
Media

Washington Post editor, who ranted against white women, lies about France targeting Muslim children: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Global Opinions Editor at the Washington Post, Karen Attiah, is at the receiving end of great criticism after she spread fake news.
Read more
Media

TRP case: ED to summon India Today executives this week for questioning, recording statement of Hansa Research first

OpIndia Staff -
India Today was named in the initial FIR registered by the Mumbai Police on the basis of the complaint in the TRP case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,951FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com