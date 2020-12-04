Friday, December 4, 2020
Updated:

Hyderabad GHMC elections: TRS takes lead again, BJP and AIMIM at 43 each

The results will determine the fate of as many as 1122 candidates in 150 constituencies. The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this year.

OpIndia Staff
GHMC polls: TRS ahead, BJP makes massive gains
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Courtesy: moneycontrol
496

After gaining early leads the BJP had maintained its surprising performance in the Hyderabad GHMC elections. The party which had won only 4 seats in the last GHMC elections, has made a massive gain, all set to win 43 seats. The TRS is leading on 65 seats and the AIMIM leads in 43 seats, as per latest trends at 6.15.

BJP supporters were seen celebrating near party office, declaring that the gain in GHMC will set the tone for 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Latest news showed that TRS is leading in 65 seats, BJP in 43 and AIMIM in 43 seats. BJP has stated that the gains registered by the BJP are an indication that the people of Hyderabad are fed-up with the TRS and they want a change in leadership in the state.

TRS has already won 46 seats, AIMIM has won 41 seats and BJP has won 32 seats.

Congress has won only 2 seats. The GHMC polls were conducted on December 1 amid much fanfare and loud campaigns by all parties.

The counting was started at 8.30 am for the 150 seats under GHMC. The counting is going on at 30 locations and the Telangana State Election Commission has deployed over 8000 personnel.

The results will determine the fate of as many as 1122 candidates in 150 constituencies. The mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this year. As the elections were held on ballot papers and not EVMs, the final results will take time.

BJP leaders celebrate

As early trends pour in, BJP leaders, who had campaigned extensively in the elections, are positive that the party has remarkably improved its support base in Telangana. MP Aravind Dharmapuri has stated that in recent months, the BJP had gained a lot of support from the people in Telangana as was evident in the Dubbaka by-polls.

The GHMC election was a battle for dominance and political prestige for the TRS, BJP and AIMIM. The BJP, which recently won the by-poll at Dubbaka assembly constituency, is trying to consolidate its position in the southern state.

In 2016 elections, the TRS had contested in alliance with AIMIM and had swept the GHMC elections. TRS had won 99 of the 150 seats, while AIMIM had won 44 seats, and Congress 2. The BJP-TDP alliance had won 4 seats in 2016 GHMC elections.

