Friday, May 10, 2024
‘Narendra Dabholkar verdict vindicates Sanatana Sanstha, busts urban naxals’ conspiracy’: National spokesperson Chetan Rajhans after the acquittal of 3 accused

Earlier today, a Pune court handed down life sentences to two individuals for the 2013 murder of activist Narendra Dabholkar and acquitted ENT surgeon Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave in the case.

The national spokesperson of the Hindu advocacy group Sanatana Sanstha has welcomed the verdict in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, emphasising that the judgment acquits the group over its involvement in the murder of the Maharashtra-based activist.

“Concerning Dr Dabholkar’s murder, Sanatana’s innocence has been proved today. It has also busted urban naxals’ conspiracy to malign the Sanatana Sanstha. Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chauhan, at the time of the murder, had claimed that Hindu organisations were behind Dabholkar’s death, which had led to a government clampdown on Hindu advocacy groups,” Rajhans said.

The video comes in the wake of the Pune court’s judgment in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case. The court sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment while acquitting Virendra Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave.

Rajhans said the smear campaign against Hindu organisations had led to their arbitrary arrests. “Vikram Bhave had to spend 2 years of his life in jail. Dr Virendra Singh Tawde, who offered free treatment to patients in Sanathana Ashram, was falsely implicated in the case and had to stay in jail for 8 years. Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar was kept in jail for 42 days in this regard. They were all framed for being members of Sanatana Sanstha and promoting Hindu interests. Today’s verdict vindicates Sanatana Sanstha”.

He also denounced the life imprisonment punishment handed down to the two individuals, expressing hope that they would strive for justice by appealing the verdict in higher courts. 

Earlier today, a Pune court handed down life sentences to two individuals for the 2013 murder of activist Narendra Dabholkar, while three other accused were acquitted.

In a packed courtroom, Additional Sessions Judge P. P. Jadhav pronounced the verdict, stating that the prosecution had successfully proven the charges of murder and conspiracy against Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar. They were sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh each. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed that Andure and Kalaskar were responsible for Dabholkar’s shooting.

The Pune court acquitted ENT surgeon Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave in Narendra Dabholkar’s murder. Reportedly, the court has also removed UAPA charges against Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar.

Narendra Dabholkar, the leader of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was fatally shot in Pune on August 20, 2013, allegedly by members of a fringe group.

