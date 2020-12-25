In a new turn in the robbery case at BJP leader Pankaja Munde’s Vaidyanath Sahakari sugar factory in Parli Taluka, the husband of the local NCP corporator has been charged by the police for carrying out the theft.

Husband of NCP corporator charged of theft at Munde’s sugar factory

The accused, identified as Aziz Ismail Sheikh alias Mangaldada, is charged for stealing materials worth Rs 38 lakhs from Munde’s sugar factory. Aziz Sheikh is currently absconding and the police are on the lookout for him. Police have arrested Aziz Sheikh’s son in connection with the case.

A complaint was lodged in the case with the Parli Rural Police on December 22 which mentioned that unknown thieves stole goods worth Rs 37.84 lakh from the factory store godown and workshop. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the robbery. So far, 4 suspects have been arrested in the case.

Robbery committed at sugar factory and godown in October 2020

Vaidyanath Sahakari Sugar Factory, headed by Pankaja Munde, has a store godown and a workshop godown. The theft took place on October 17, 2020 in this godown. Storekeeper G.T. Munde informed about the robbery to the factory clerk and legal in-charge Zamin Sheikh. Sheikh had then inspected the theft site. At that moment, it came to notice that the shutters at the back of the store and the workshop had been lifted, confirming the robbery.

An investigation was launched by the sugar factory administration after the theft was confirmed. It began by estimating what materials were stolen from the factory.

According to the factory administration, goods worth Rs 37 lakh 84 thousand had been stolen. These include factory computers, copper material, mill bearings, bush sound bars and many more.