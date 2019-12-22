Sunday, December 22, 2019
News Reports

‘Why have you lost faith in the people of Bengal? Why do you consider them your enemy?’ PM Modi takes on Mamata Banerjee at Delhi rally

Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the CAA and the proposed NRC strongly. West Bengal has also seen great violence in the aftermath of the passage of the CAA in both houses of the Parliament.

OpIndia Staff
PM Narendra Modi (left), Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (right)
PM Narendra Modi (left), Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (right)
Narendra Modi addressed a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today where he addressed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ongoing protests against it. In the rally, he attacked the opposition specifically for supporting the said protests. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, was one of the politicians who found mention in the Prime Minister’s speech today.

Contrary to Mamata Banerjee, who always appears consumed by rage when she speaks of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi mocked the Chief Minister of Bengal for her opposition to the CAA. Narendra Modi said, “She earlier wanted the government to stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh, she also wanted to help Hindu refugees from Bangladesh. What has happened to you now? Once the Army was doing a regular drill in Bengal. Didi claimed Modi’s Sena had invaded Bengal.”

Read: Going mental on Modi didn't help Kejriwal, will it help Mamata or Rahul?

He also said, “Why have you changed your position now? Why are you spreading rumours? Elections come and go, why are you so scared? Trust the people of Bengal, why have you lost faith in them? Why do you consider the people of Bengal your enemies?”

The Chief Minister of West Bengal has also taken to raising unconventional slogans during her rallies opposing the CAA, the most prominent among which goes something like "Kaa Kaa Chi Chi, CHi Chi Chi Chi."

OpIndia Staff
