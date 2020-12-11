Friday, December 11, 2020
Nagpur: Mohsin Khan slits throat of alleged girlfriend’s grandmother and minor brother for objecting to their relationship

As per reports, the girl's family has been objecting to the relationship because Khan is from a different community and was involved in anti-social activities.

OpIndia Staff
Nagpur: Mohsin Khan stabs alleged girlfriend's grandmother and brother to death
Representational image (source: Big News Network.com)
11

In a shocking incident, a minor boy has hacked his alleged girlfriend’s grandmother and brother to death for opposing his relationship with a girl. 17-year-old Mohsin Khan* brutally killed 70-year-old Laxmi Dhruve and her 10-year-old grandson Yash by slitting their throats at their residence at Hazaripahad, Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Thursday. The heinous act was a fallout of the girl’s family’s objection to Mohsin Khan and their daughter’s alleged friendship, said police.

Girl’s grandmother and minor brother found dead at the residence in Nagpur

The police confirmed that Laxmi Dhruve was found murdered on a chair at her house with multiple stab injuries by her daughter-in-law Sonali after she returned from work at around 2 pm on December 10 (Thursday). Shocked to see her mother-in-law lying dead, soaked in blood, Sonali started frantically searching for her minor son, who could not be found anywhere in the rooms or in the neighbourhood. “I thought he (daughter’s friend) must have kidnapped my son whose body was later found inside the bathroom with blood all over”, said the devastated mother. She alerted her husband Mohan and raised an alarm in the neighbourhood.

Mohsin Khan involved in various anti-social activities

The accused Mohsin Khan, a resident of Gandhibagh, had befriended the young girl, around a year ago through another friend on social media. The girl reportedly maintained an on-off relationship with the boy since her family was against their friendship.

The police said that the girl’s family was against the relationship since the boy was from another community and also after they learnt that Mohsin Khan was involved in various anti-social activities and committed petty crimes like theft etc. He also carried a knife with him.

Mohsin Khan frequently threatened the girl’s family of dire consequences

According to reports, the family of the 20-year-old girl had shifted the girl to her maternal uncle’s house Surendra Nagar sometime back after they learnt about the relationship. For the last few months, Mohsin Khan had frequently started engaging in verbal altercations with the girl’s family. Khan had also threatened them of dire consequences had they not stopped opposing his relationship with their daughter.

Mohsin Khan would also threaten the girl if she avoided him. “The boy used to call up her family members and threaten them if she refused to meet him. He often thrashed her but she was unable to break off with him for an unspecified reason, TOI quoted a family member as saying. However, the girl’s family did not report the matter to police.

Enraged by the girl’s and her family’s opposition, Mohsin Khan allegedly attacked the elderly woman and her grandson when no one else was there in the house. Following a complaint from the victims’ family, Gittikhadan police registered a murder case against Mohsin Khan and launched a search operation to look for Khan, who went missing after the incident.

*The name of the accused has been changed as he is a minor.

Nagpur murder, Nagpur lover murder, Nagpur video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

