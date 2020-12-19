An undated video has gone viral on social media where the president of NCP’s Nagpur City Minority Department could be seen indulging in hate speech against the Hindu Community. Using extremely foul language, Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women. He said that Hindus should leave India.

This @NCPspeaks leader Arbaz Khan is not only threatening Hindus to leave India or get their morhers & sisters raped publically.



But he exposes how coward Hindu leaders are in NCP under@PawarSpeaks who appointed @AnilDeshmukhNCP as HM who is also from Nagpur.@AjitPawarSpeaks pic.twitter.com/pZi7jnJlyD — Ashok Singh | அசோக் சிங் | অশোক সিং | अशोक सिंह (@GlobalHindu2020) December 19, 2020

Arbaaz Khan was so arrogant that he even shared his residential address and challenged Hindus to show their guts. Unfortunately for him, Hindus do appear to have taken up the challenge and since then, another video has gone viral where he can be seen apologizing profusely.

Bolne se pehle sochna tha humare bhaiyo ne bhi chudiya nahi pehen rakhi hai⚔️jai rajputana ⚔️@Karnisenaindia @KarniSenaMumbai pic.twitter.com/iQr67rz5o8 — पायल_राजपूत⚔️हिंदूराष्ट्र (@PayalTh43300645) December 19, 2020

In his apology, Arbaaz Khan said that the video is not recent and begs Hindus to forgive him. “The video of mine that has gone viral, I apologize for it and it is a fairly old video. I have made a mistake, please forgive my mistake. All Hindus are my brothers, I fold my hands in apology because I have made a mistake. Please forgive my mistake. I won’t say such a thing ever again, I am so sorry.”

It is not clear whether NCP has taken any action against Arbaaz Khan for his derogatory and vulgar comments. It remains to be seen whether their alliance partner Shiv Sena takes up the matter since they still claim to hold on to the Hindutva bandwagon.