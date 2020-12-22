Habitual offender Marisa Papen is in trouble for a 2018 incident when she posed nude at the Hagia Sophia in Turkey and laying naked on the Turkish flag. According to reports, the Playboy Model is facing seven years in jail for the racy photographs that gained a lot of traction.

According to The Sun, she has been accused of “insulting the signs of the state’s sovereignty” by Turkish prosecutors who branded the photographs “lurid acts” and “obscene”. Marisa Papen is reportedly shocked that Turkish authorities are going after her for the photographs.

The development comes days after she launched her website ‘Naked Atlas’. The website contains all the countries where Marisa Papen has captured nude photographs. She has built a reputation for herself as a troublemaker by posing nude in front of iconic structures all over the world. It is pertinent to mention that Hagia Sophia was a museum when she posed nude there. It has been converted to a Mosque since.

The Belgian model was arrested in 2018 for posing naked in front of the Vatican. She was arrested in Egypt for the same reason at the Karnak Temple in Kuxor. Again, she caused outrage by posing naked near Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall.

But that has not deterred her zeal to pose nude around the world. Apparently, she is doing it for women’s freedom. In an interview with The Sun Online, she said, “It’s a yell for freedom. I want to go back to a time when women were queens.” “That’s why I want to go to all these countries where women are suppressed. Like I said it’s a yell for freedom and I want them to see my message,” she added.