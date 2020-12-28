Monday, December 28, 2020
Home News Reports From 'water metro' to 'lite metro' PM Modi charts out future of public transport...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

From ‘water metro’ to ‘lite metro’ PM Modi charts out future of public transport as he flags off India’s first-ever driverless metro in Delhi

Speaking at the event, PM Modi asserted that the start of the driverless train operations in India is an important milestone that underscores how far the country had progressed in assimilating smart systems and new-age technology.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Metro's Magenta line goes driverless as PM Modi inaugurates the newage technology for the first time ever in India
Representative Image(Source: Sunday Guardian)
42

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated via video-conferencing India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi’s Magenta Line connecting Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line.

According to an official, the driver-less trains will be fully automated, eliminating the possibility of human error. On the other hand, the National Common Mobility Card, an inter-operable transport facility would allow users to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping, and withdraw money using one card.

Besides PM Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the virtual event.

PM Modi virtually inaugurates the driverless operations of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line

Speaking at the event, PM Modi asserted that the start of the driverless train operations in India is an important milestone that underscores how far the country had progressed in assimilating smart systems and new-age technology.

“The first metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our govt was formed in 2014, only 5 cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service in more than 25 cities,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also asserted that the central government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative is extremely crucial to the development and expansion of metro services since it helps in reducing costs, saving foreign exchange and providing more employment to citizens of the country.

In a scathing attack against the former central governments, PM Modi said that the previous regimes paid no attention to the future and half-hearted work was done amidst persisting confusion. He added that unlike the past, the modern thinking says urbanisation should not be viewed as a challenge but as an opportunity, an opportunity in which country’s infrastructure can be built and ease of living be improved. This difference of thinking is seen in every dimension of urbanisation, said PM Modi.

In the last six years, the country’s metro rail scenario has seen a massive transformation. When PM Modi came to power, only 248 KM of metro lines were operational in five cities. Presently, 702 km are operational in 18 cities in India and plans are underway to have Metro rail connectivity in 27 cities across the country. By 2022, when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, India will have a combined metro network of over a thousand kilometre which will carry more than a crore passengers every day, the statement released by DMRC said.

Delhi Metro enters an elite league

With the induction of these new trains, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation would enter into the elite league of 7 per cent of the world’s Metro networks that can operate without drivers, the official statement said. A senior Delhi Metro official also informed that the commercial operation of these trains will begin later today, following the event.

“The driverless trains will be fully automated which will require minimum human intervention and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors. Delhi Metro has been a pioneer in introducing technology-driven solutions for passenger comfort and this is another step in the same direction,” the statement said. 

“The driverless trains, set to be a major technological feat, will herald a new era of traveling comfort and enhanced mobility for the residents of Delhi and other cities in the National Capital Region,” the official statement further added.

Following the start of the driverless services along the 37-km Magenta Line, another Delhi Metro corridor, the 57-km Pink Line(Majlis Park- Shiv Vihar) is expected to be soon upgraded for the driverless operations by mid-2021. After the driverless services are operationalised on the Pink Line too, the Delhi Metro will have a driverless network length of about 94 km, which will be roughly 9 per cent of the world’s total driverless metro network.

Driverless trains to be equipped with a ton of advanced features

The driverless trains having six coaches will be a touchstone of the modern mobility solution. Each coach would accommodate a maximum of 380 passengers, which means each train will carry 2,280 passengers.

The trains would be equipped with several advanced features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems. They are designed for a maximum speed of 95 kmph and operational speed of 85 kmph, the Delhi Metro had said.

Initially, drivers will be deputed for operating the trains but they would be gradually withdrawn to move to Unattended Train Operation (UTO).

Future plans of metro in other cities

PM Modi said that RRTS metro system when operational will reduce the time of Delhi-Meerut commute by at least an hour. Similarly, Metro Lite is being implemented in cities with lighter metro-using population at just 40% cost of original metro development costs. Further, Metro Neo is being developed in cities with even fewer metro-using population and uses just 25% of the original cost. Cities with major waterbodies will also have water metro, the PM said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdriverless metro, modi inaugurates driverless metro, driverless metro india
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress will lose Rae Bareli in 2024 just like they lost Amethi, challenges Union Minister Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister Smriti Irani was on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency, Amethi, when she warned Congress of a similar fate awaiting the party in Rae Bareli in 2024
Read more
News Reports

From ‘water metro’ to ‘lite metro’ PM Modi charts out future of public transport as he flags off India’s first-ever driverless metro in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The driverless trains would be equipped with several advanced features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems
Read more

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a poem to exploit farmers issue, kin of poet demands apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
He has mocked an iconic poem that has been inspiring generations of Indians. It is highly condemnable and he must apologise for this," Dr Vinod Kumar Maheshwari told.

Congress trolls trying to shield Rahul Gandhi left red faced after party confirms Wayanad MP is on vacation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress trolls refused to believe that Rahul Gandhi had taken off on a vacation and accused media reports on it as 'fake news'

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi takes off to Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's vacation to Milan comes a day before Congress' foundation day where there were the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Congress will lose Rae Bareli in 2024 just like they lost Amethi, challenges Union Minister Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister Smriti Irani was on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency, Amethi, when she warned Congress of a similar fate awaiting the party in Rae Bareli in 2024
Read more
Crime

Man booked for posing as member of ‘right-wing’ group and collecting money in Ram Mandir’s name

OpIndia Staff -
A man has been booked in UP for posing as member of a right-wing outfit and collecting money as donations for Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘water metro’ to ‘lite metro’ PM Modi charts out future of public transport as he flags off India’s first-ever driverless metro in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The driverless trains would be equipped with several advanced features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more
News Reports

France: Muslim man, the son of police officers, attacked and assaulted by Islamists for attending Christmas lunch

OpIndia Staff -
A 20-year-old young man, the son of law enforcement officers, had shared pictures of a Christmas party he had attended.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a poem to exploit farmers issue, kin of poet demands apology

OpIndia Staff -
He has mocked an iconic poem that has been inspiring generations of Indians. It is highly condemnable and he must apologise for this," Dr Vinod Kumar Maheshwari told.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain stone-pelting incident: Madhya Pradesh police books Ayaz, Wasim, Shadab and Altu under NSA

OpIndia Staff -
At the same time, the cops had booked three people, including two women, for attempted murder, rioting, giving a false statement and voluntarily causing hurt.
Read more
News Reports

Congress trolls trying to shield Rahul Gandhi left red faced after party confirms Wayanad MP is on vacation

OpIndia Staff -
Congress trolls refused to believe that Rahul Gandhi had taken off on a vacation and accused media reports on it as 'fake news'
Read more
News Reports

Confirmed: Rahul Gandhi leaves India on a personal trip, will not attend the party’s Foundation Day celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Congress Party has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi has left for a short 'personal trip'.
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com