Friday, December 25, 2020
‘If APMC is so good, why not implement it in Kerala?’ PM Modi slams the opposition for hypocrisy on agriculture issues

Without naming Kerala MP Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, instead of getting photographed here, do protests in Kerala to start APMC in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the farmers of the country on the occasion of release of the next instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme, under which the farmers are paid Rs 6000 per year in three instalments of Rs 2000 each. He interacted with farmers from various places across the country via video conferencing, after which he addressed the nation on farm related issues.

During his speech, PM Narendra Modi came down heavily on the opposition parties for their hypocrisy on the three recent farm laws. He exposed how the opposition ruled states are denying the farmers their rights, while pretending to be fighting for the farmers by supporting the ongoing protests by farmers from Punjab against the farm laws.

The Prime Minister particularly mentioned the West Bengal governments, two states ruled by the left, Congress and TMC for a long time, for their hypocrisy in the issue. He informed how the Mamata Banerjee government is not allowing the farmers of her state to receive the fund under the PM Kisan scheme, as she wants it routed through her government, instead of direct transfer to the accounts of the farmers.

‘More the 9000 crore farmers in the country have received the money in their accounts directly, without any middleman, without any commission, ensuring that there is no leakage of the fund. While farmers from across the country have benefited from this scheme, more than 70 lakh farmers of the West Bengal are deprived of the scheme, they are not getting the money, because the Bengal government is stopping it for political reasons’, the PM said. He noted that the money is being paid by the central govt, state govt does not have to pay a single rupee, but still, the govt is not coordinating by refusing to provide the list of eligible farmers.

He said that a larger number of farmers from the state have directly submitted online application for the same, but the state government has blocked the processing of the same. Slamming the Communists which ruled the state for decades, he said that he is shocked that they are not doing any protest in the state for the rights of farmers, but supporting the protestors from Punjab.

Read- 2.3 million voluntarily sign up at PM Kisan portal, even as Mamata Banerjee stalls scheme that could benefit Bengal’s farmers by Rs 9,800 cr

He also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for supporting the farmer protests, while refusing the PM Kisan scheme benefits for the farmers of the own state.

Similarly, PM Modi also exposed the hypocrisy of politicians from Kerala, a state that does not have the APMC law. He asked the Kerala politicians who are supporting the protests, if the APMC act is so good, why not implement in the state. Without naming Kerala MP Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, instead of getting photographed here, do protests in Kerala to start APMC in the state.

PM Modi said that the protests do not have any fact, any logic, and the innocent farmers have been misled by political parties for political reasons.

