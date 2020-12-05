Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building and perform Bhumi Pujan in the national capital on December 10. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla shared the information today.

It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm. The ceremony will begin with ‘bhumi pujan’ by the Prime Minister: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/hFadTeybmu — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

He said that on the session of both the Houses of Parliament would commence on the completion of the 75 years of India’s independence. The construction of the new Parliament building is expected to be completed in October 2022.

On the completion of the 75 years of India’s independence, we will begin the session of both the Houses in the new Parliament building: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla https://t.co/XFQpY0lWgT — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

The Lok Sabha Speaker told that the there would be around 888 seats for the Lok Sabha members and over 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. The new building will have the capacity to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously.

There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Birla described that the new Parliament building as the temple of Atmanirbhar Bharat that will be reflect the diversity of the nation.

This will be one such temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation. It will be 17,000 sq.m bigger than the old Parliament building: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the proposed new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/jEQaXplbpM — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

The new Parliament building will span over an area of around 60,000-metre square. It will come up on plot number 118 of Parliament House Estate that currently houses a reception, boundary walls and other temporary structures. The new building will have separate offices for all Members of Parliament and will have the latest digital interfaces as a step in the direction of creating ‘paperless offices’. In addition to a grand Constitution Hall in the building to exhibit India’s democratic heritage, the new building will have a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and parking space.

Read- HT refused a Ram Guha article that peddled lies about Central Vista project: Here’s why the trash could only be published in The Wire