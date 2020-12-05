Saturday, December 5, 2020
Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10

There would be around 888 seats for the Lok Sabha members and over 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building and perform Bhumi Pujan in the national capital on December 10. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla shared the information today.

He said that on the session of both the Houses of Parliament would commence on the completion of the 75 years of India’s independence. The construction of the new Parliament building is expected to be completed in October 2022.

The Lok Sabha Speaker told that the there would be around 888 seats for the Lok Sabha members and over 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. The new building will have the capacity to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously.

Birla described that the new Parliament building as the temple of Atmanirbhar Bharat that will be reflect the diversity of the nation.

The new Parliament building will span over an area of around 60,000-metre square. It will come up on plot number 118 of Parliament House Estate that currently houses a reception, boundary walls and other temporary structures. The new building will have separate offices for all Members of Parliament and will have the latest digital interfaces as a step in the direction of creating ‘paperless offices’. In addition to a grand Constitution Hall in the building to exhibit India’s democratic heritage, the new building will have a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and parking space.

