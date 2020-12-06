In an exclusive interview with The Economic Times, Big Boss star and entertainer Rahul Mahajan has revealed that his Russian wife Natalya Ilina had embraced Hinduism, following their marriage in 2018. Rahul Mahajan is the son of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan.

While speaking about his marriage, Rahul Mahajan said, “We are like two tracks of railway. We do not interfere in each other’s matters too much and give each other space. We are not even too apart from each other. But we maintain the balance so that our marriage is on the right track.”

He added, “She is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati. I always tell her that the husband and wife’s relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati. We keep them as our idols in our relationship. I teach her Geeta and we read a lot of mythological stuff together. I feel you really need a good destiny to find a perfect partner and family.”

Rahul Mahajan to participate in Big Boss Season 14

His third marriage with Natalya Ilina had captured the public attention in 2018 as she was 18 years younger than him. He was earlier married to Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguly. Rahul Mahajan rose to prominence as a participant in Big Boss Season 2 and is now set to enter the Season 14 of the reality show as a challenger. “It is a full circle because it was my first television show ever in 2008, on season two. Then I went in season eight as a challenger and this is the third time I am going in, so it is a full circle in a way – it started for me from Bigg Boss and again it is Bigg Boss now,” he stated. He had married Dimpy Ganguly in a reality TV show titled Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The couple got divorced in 2015.