Sunday, December 13, 2020
Home Media Republic TV CEO remanded to two days police custody by Mumbai Court after arrest...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Republic TV CEO remanded to two days police custody by Mumbai Court after arrest in fake TRP scam case

Vikas Khanchandani and Chief Financial Officer Sivasubramanian Sundaram had moved Sessions Court on Thursday seeking anticipatory bail.

OpIndia Staff
Vikas Khanchandani
Image Source: LinkedIn/Vikas Khanchandani
2

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been remanded to two days police custody by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Mumbai on Sunday in connection with the fake TRP scam case. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police earlier in the day as part of its continued campaign against the news network.

Vikas Khanchandani and Chief Financial Officer Sivasubramanian Sundaram had moved Sessions Court on Thursday seeking anticipatory bail. The arrest of Republic TV CEO interestingly comes just a day ahead of his interim bail hearing, that was scheduled to be heard on Monday.

The applicants had alleged, “The entire interrogation of the applicant was an exercise to pressurise him, intimidate him and essentially harass him into churning out falsehoods to implicate ARG and Arnab Goswami. The applicant fears that, despite having continuously co-operated, he will be arrested in the case for the sole reason that he did not spin mistruths, despite the incessant pressure deployed and unparalleled levels of harassment meted out to the Applicant, to enable the pre-determined, pre-judged and baseless narrative of the respondent so as to implicate a news organisation that has been seeking accountability from the respondent.”

“The malice of the respondent became evident from the manner in which the Crime Branch has been conducting their investigation in the TRP manner. After a lapse of almost two months from being first summoned in relation to the said FIR, the Applicant for the first time in December has now started receiving notices under Section 41A of CrPC, under the false pretext that there were grounds to question the Applicant,” they had added.

Fake TRP scam

On the 8th of October, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh held a press conference where he categorically stated that Mumbai police have been alerted about a new racket involving false television rating points (TRP).

Param Bir Singh had specifically mentioned that Hansa Research had filed a complaint with the police. Interestingly, in this FIR that was filed by Hansa Research, Republic TV was not mentioned even once. The channel that was mentioned several times was India Today.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRepublic TV CEO
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Arvind Kejriwal pulls a ‘fast one’ again, to observe ‘one-day fast’ in solidarity with ‘farmers’ protest’

Nirwa Mehta -
Is it even a protest if Arvind Kejriwal has not announced a fast yet?
Read more
News Reports

The Wire’s Rohini Singh blames union govt for Punjab DIG quitting in ‘solidarity’ with farmers’ protest. But here’s the catch

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab DIG (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar, who resigned in 'support of farmers', was suspended for corruption
Read more

‘Gandhi was a rapist, slavery supporter and less than a decent human’, says Khalistani anti-farm law protestor in the USA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Citing the vandalism of confederate statues in the USA, the Khalistan supporter said that statues of Gandhi also should be taken down

Boat carrying journalists during BJP rally capsizes in Dal Lake, Islamists celebrate on Twitter

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, polling began for the 6th phase of DDC (District Development Council) election being held in J&K for 31 seats.

RAW unearths terror attack conspiracy of Malaysia-based Rohingya terrorist outfit links to radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence reports suggest that the terrorists may enter India through Nepal or Bangladesh border and carry attack in Delhi, Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya or major cities in West Bengal.

Lucky Ali breaks into an impromptu gig in Arambol, Goa, woos audience with ‘O Sanam’. Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in November, Lucky Ali had triggered nostalgia with his stunning performance on the same song during a live session.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia deported a large number of Indians back to India for protesting against CAA and NRC: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protestors were deported by Saudi govt to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Republic TV CEO remanded to two days police custody by Mumbai Court after arrest in fake TRP scam case

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been remanded to two days police custody by a Mumbai Court.
Read more
News Reports

27 years ago, BKU leader Tikait had led massive protests demanding the same farm reforms Punjab farmers are protesting against now

OpIndia Staff -
In 1993, BKU had asked the government to permit farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country
Read more
News Reports

Hundreds sick at ‘farmer protests’ but refuse to be tested for Coronavirus, 20 admitted to hospitals: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of protesters participating in the 'farmer protests' at Singhu Border could be infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Politics

Arvind Kejriwal pulls a ‘fast one’ again, to observe ‘one-day fast’ in solidarity with ‘farmers’ protest’

Nirwa Mehta -
Is it even a protest if Arvind Kejriwal has not announced a fast yet?
Read more
News Reports

UK Labour MP tweets in support of Khalistani terror organisation, deletes after outrage saying her staff member posted the tweet

OpIndia Staff -
UK Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi was criticised for supporting Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmers’ have ties to Maoists, sympathise with ‘Urban Naxals’ and some have ties with Kejriwal too: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Political observers have noticed there has been an attempt to hijack the 'farmer protests' to achieve political objectives.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire’s Rohini Singh blames union govt for Punjab DIG quitting in ‘solidarity’ with farmers’ protest. But here’s the catch

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab DIG (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar, who resigned in 'support of farmers', was suspended for corruption
Read more
News Reports

‘Gandhi was a rapist, slavery supporter and less than a decent human’, says Khalistani anti-farm law protestor in the USA

OpIndia Staff -
Citing the vandalism of confederate statues in the USA, the Khalistan supporter said that statues of Gandhi also should be taken down
Read more
News Reports

Hathras riots case accused PFI leader Rauf Sharif nabbed in Thiruvananthapuram Airport while attempting to flee the country

OpIndia Staff -
The radical Islamist leader Rauf Sharif was allegedly attempting to flee the country and travel to Muscat to avoid arrest.
Read more
Social Media

Boat carrying journalists during BJP rally capsizes in Dal Lake, Islamists celebrate on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, polling began for the 6th phase of DDC (District Development Council) election being held in J&K for 31 seats.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,084FollowersFollow
21,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com