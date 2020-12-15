Supreme Court will hear on December 16 (Wednesday) a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting in the outskirts of Delhi against three new farm laws.

#Breaking on EXPLOSIVE #EXCLUSIVE | Tomorrow: SC to consider a bunch of PILs seeking removal of farmers protesting at Delhi borders against farm laws. pic.twitter.com/5TKc6aVqC5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 15, 2020

According to reports, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian will be hearing the petition filed by law student Rishabh Sharma who contended that the protest, which entered day 20 today, has been causing hardships to commuters due to the road blockades. He also said that the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The law student has urged that necessary directions are given to authorities to open the roads at Delhi border areas and shift the protesters to allotted places. He also requested that protestors are asked to maintain social distancing and use masks to check the spread of the pathogen.

‘Distressed’ farmers protesting at Delhi borders enjoy spas and pizzas

Recently, videos emerged which showed how these ‘distressed’ farmers protesting at the border areas of Delhi have converted the areas into picnic spots. They were seen enjoying their free time at these protest sites. After getting extremely comfortable with massage parlours and a gym at these protest sites, these ‘farmers’ have now turned these public roads into a picnic spot by baking and distributing Pizzas to the so-called protestors.

Videos of the ‘pizza party’ at the protest site along the Haryana-Delhi went viral, leaving many social media users appalled. Some took to Twitter to express their ire about the façade of these so-called farmers protests.