Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Supreme Court to hear petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi border areas

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian will be hearing the petition filed by law student Rishabh Sharma on December 16.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court hears the Hathras Case
Supreme Court of India(Source: Indian Express)
Supreme Court will hear on December 16 (Wednesday) a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting in the outskirts of Delhi against three new farm laws.

According to reports, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian will be hearing the petition filed by law student Rishabh Sharma who contended that the protest, which entered day 20 today, has been causing hardships to commuters due to the road blockades. He also said that the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The law student has urged that necessary directions are given to authorities to open the roads at Delhi border areas and shift the protesters to allotted places. He also requested that protestors are asked to maintain social distancing and use masks to check the spread of the pathogen.

‘Distressed’ farmers protesting at Delhi borders enjoy spas and pizzas

Recently, videos emerged which showed how these ‘distressed’ farmers protesting at the border areas of Delhi have converted the areas into picnic spots. They were seen enjoying their free time at these protest sites. After getting extremely comfortable with massage parlours and a gym at these protest sites, these ‘farmers’ have now turned these public roads into a picnic spot by baking and distributing Pizzas to the so-called protestors.

Videos of the ‘pizza party’ at the protest site along the Haryana-Delhi went viral, leaving many social media users appalled. Some took to Twitter to express their ire about the façade of these so-called farmers protests.

