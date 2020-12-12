The ‘farmers’ who are protesting against the Modi government over passing three farm bills causing inconvenience to the citizens of the National Capital Region (NCR) seem to be enjoying their free time at these protest sites. After getting extremely comfortable with massage parlours and a gym at these protest sites, these ‘farmers’ have now turned these public roads into a picnic spot by baking and distributing Pizzas to the so-called protestors.

On Friday, ‘Journalist’ Saba Naqvi took to social media to post a video in which it was seen how aggrieved ‘farmers’ are enjoying their time at the protest site by baking and distributing free pizzas.

Saluting the spirit of these protestors, Saba Naqvi hailed the enterprising idea of these protestors to set up ‘Pizza langars’.

Meanwhile, pizza langar. Salute the enterprise and spirit. 🌲🌳🌴🌱 pic.twitter.com/tOVckGABRi — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) December 11, 2020

In the video that has gone viral now, one can see how the protestors were waiting at a pizza stall that has sprung up at the protest site along the Haryana-Delhi border.

As videos of the ‘pizza party’ at the protest site along the Haryana-Delhi went viral, netizens began to wonder whether these alleged farmers’ protests were organised to put forth their grievances against the farm laws or to enjoy their time through such parties.

Is this a Protest or a Pizza Party???#Diljit_Kitthe_aa pic.twitter.com/Ne6KYigNjC — Dhruv Mehta (ध्रुव मेहता) (@Dhruv_Sanghi_) December 11, 2020

Another social media user asked whether the farmers converted the protests to another picnic spot.

ये protest है या picnic ? Foot massager, pizza… 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/mMmPcQPZqQ — Vaidehi In Exile 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@dharmicverangna) December 12, 2020

Archie mentioned that the protestors, after distributing cashews and raisins to attract the crowd, are now serving Pizzas to the alleged farmers at the protest site. He said that the organisers are doing such acts to retain the crowd and attract more protestors.

Earlier it was cashews and raisins .

Now Pizza served at Farmers protest location .

🤣🤣



Let’s see what next they’re going to offer to attract more crowd .😹pic.twitter.com/7zchysXvsQ — 𝓐𝓻𝓬𝓱𝓲𝓮 (@archersaggi) December 11, 2020

Pizza , pasta , dry fruits , patiala portions of chai and milk , cosy beds under tents , foot massages , hot rotis smeared with ghee with dal and vegetables etc .. new age protest .. yehi toh hain achedin .. — Exsecular (@ExSecular) December 12, 2020

A few of them also expressed their anger about the façade of these so-called farmers protests. Mr Sinha said that while goons and Khalistan sympathisers are enjoying Pizza and foot massagers by blocking roads in the name of protest, common people are suffering because of long traffic jams.

Goons/Khalistanis enjoying Pizza,Foot massagers etc blocking roads in the name of protest while common people are suffering because of long jams.



Anndaata my foot 🦶🏻 pic.twitter.com/NV97wwFV3G — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 12, 2020

Now Pizza is being distributed in farmers protest .And this seems to be even more bigger funding than Shaheen Bhag 🙄 pic.twitter.com/LqYHuRp7vD — Ashwin (@Ashwinkiing) December 11, 2020

Some netizens also mentioned that the ‘farmers protests’ looked like a much dangerous conspiracy than the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests that subsequently resulted into the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

Not just free pizzas, protestors can work out at ‘Gym langars’

Apart from free pizzas, the protestors have set up ‘Gym Ka Langar’ at the Singhu border. To cater to all the sportspersons who have joined the farmers in solidarity and anyone who wishes to work out, Mangat Singh, former Captain of the Indian Kabaddi team, and Aman Hothy, a powerlifter have set up gyms at the protest site.

Aman Hothi (on right), an international Power Lifter, has installed open gym at Singhu Border, so that players who are part of protests don’t miss their fitness routine.

He calls it ‘Gym Ka Langar’ where everyone is invited. #FarmersProstests pic.twitter.com/sP4nD4ZCbV — Ayushman Kumar (@Iam_Ayushmann) December 11, 2020

The open gymnasium has been equipped with dumbbells, weight plates, a bench, a rod and two holders. The bench and holding rods were made from scratch here in Delhi, according to those people who set up the gym.

Amidst all these attempts to turn the protest sites into another picnic spot by the protestors, it is pertinent to note how Khalistani sympathisers have hijacked the ‘farmer protests’ are using to further their secessionist agenda. Foreign-based Khalistanis and certain entertainers with a shady history have been extremely vocal over the course of these protests.

Most importantly, organisations that have connections with pro-Khalistani outfits are now operating in these protest sites to facilitate the so-called protests against the Modi government. Pro-Khalistan organisations, in order to attract the crowd to these protests, had also come up with the idea of free foot massage centres at the protest site.

‘Farmer protestors’ enjoys foot massage at the protest site

Earlier, we had reported about how Khalsa Aid India had set up massage centres at Singhu border. In an effort to attract more crowds for the already dwindling protests, Khalsa Aid India had also opened stalls at these protest site to provide massages to the farmers.

The Khalsa Aid is a front organisation for the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

In a Facebook post, they announced, “Khalsa Aid India has set up this makeshift space as a massage centre. This is for our farmer brothers and sisters who were experiencing pain. We are overwhelmed by the love and blessings that our farmers bestow on us.”

Khalsa Aid India opens massage center at Singh Border for farmer protests

Khalsa Aid is suspected to have ties with radical Khalistani terror networks. The NIA had registered a case in 2012 where the allegations were summarised as, “On the allegation that Punjab based BKI operatives are receiving money from UK based BKI operatives (viz. Balbir Singh Bains, Joga Singh) and its front organizations, including but not limited to, Sikh Organisation for Prisoner Welfare (SoPW), Akhand Kirtanee Jattha (AKJ) and Khalsa Aid, to commit terrorist acts in India, with the active support of Pakistan based BKI leaders (Wadhwa Singh, Jagtar Singh Tara)”.

Further, Intelligence agencies had suggested that the money is being distributed to sleeper cells, jailed terrorists and the families of the terrorists in Punjab.

Are Farmers protest sites turning out to be another ‘Shaheen Bagh’?

The gradual turning of ‘farmers protests’ into party spots reminds of a similar trend that had emerged during the Anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh. The Islamists, left-wing protestors, who had captured the public roads in the name of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, had also turned the protest site into a picnic spot.

After the protests against the Modi government earlier this year began to fizzle out, the organisers had begun to attract the Muslim mobs by offering free Biryani, thus energising them to protest for long hours so that they could create further nuisance to the public.

The free Biriyanis, proclaimed by the protestors as ‘Kudrati Biriyani’, dramatically depicted as the ‘Biryani sent by none other than one true God -Allah’ became a household name across the country, depicting how freeloading can work to mobilise crowds to further a political agenda.

Expectedly, a similar trend has now emerged at the protest sites along the border of the NCR this time, however, this time with a change. ‘Kudrati Biriyanis’ have replaced with more lavish pizzas and foot massaging centres. Perhaps the organisers of the so-called farmer protestors are much more generous than Islamists of the Shaheen Bagh.