Saturday, December 12, 2020
Home News Reports After massage parlour and 'gym langar', video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

This time with a change. 'Kudrati Biriyanis' have replaced with more lavish pizzas and foot massaging centres. Perhaps the organisers of the so-called farmer protestors are much more generous than Islamists of the Shaheen Bagh.

OpIndia Staff
Pizza party organised at 'farmer' protest site along Haryana-Delhi border/ Image Source: Rightster
390

The ‘farmers’ who are protesting against the Modi government over passing three farm bills causing inconvenience to the citizens of the National Capital Region (NCR) seem to be enjoying their free time at these protest sites. After getting extremely comfortable with massage parlours and a gym at these protest sites, these ‘farmers’ have now turned these public roads into a picnic spot by baking and distributing Pizzas to the so-called protestors.

On Friday, ‘Journalist’ Saba Naqvi took to social media to post a video in which it was seen how aggrieved ‘farmers’ are enjoying their time at the protest site by baking and distributing free pizzas.

Saluting the spirit of these protestors, Saba Naqvi hailed the enterprising idea of these protestors to set up ‘Pizza langars’.

In the video that has gone viral now, one can see how the protestors were waiting at a pizza stall that has sprung up at the protest site along the Haryana-Delhi border.

As videos of the ‘pizza party’ at the protest site along the Haryana-Delhi went viral, netizens began to wonder whether these alleged farmers’ protests were organised to put forth their grievances against the farm laws or to enjoy their time through such parties.

Another social media user asked whether the farmers converted the protests to another picnic spot.

Archie mentioned that the protestors, after distributing cashews and raisins to attract the crowd, are now serving Pizzas to the alleged farmers at the protest site. He said that the organisers are doing such acts to retain the crowd and attract more protestors.

A few of them also expressed their anger about the façade of these so-called farmers protests. Mr Sinha said that while goons and Khalistan sympathisers are enjoying Pizza and foot massagers by blocking roads in the name of protest, common people are suffering because of long traffic jams.

Some netizens also mentioned that the ‘farmers protests’ looked like a much dangerous conspiracy than the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests that subsequently resulted into the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

Not just free pizzas, protestors can work out at ‘Gym langars’

Apart from free pizzas, the protestors have set up ‘Gym Ka Langar’ at the Singhu border. To cater to all the sportspersons who have joined the farmers in solidarity and anyone who wishes to work out, Mangat Singh, former Captain of the Indian Kabaddi team, and Aman Hothy, a powerlifter have set up gyms at the protest site.

The open gymnasium has been equipped with dumbbells, weight plates, a bench, a rod and two holders. The bench and holding rods were made from scratch here in Delhi, according to those people who set up the gym.

Amidst all these attempts to turn the protest sites into another picnic spot by the protestors, it is pertinent to note how Khalistani sympathisers have hijacked the ‘farmer protests’ are using to further their secessionist agenda. Foreign-based Khalistanis and certain entertainers with a shady history have been extremely vocal over the course of these protests.

Most importantly, organisations that have connections with pro-Khalistani outfits are now operating in these protest sites to facilitate the so-called protests against the Modi government. Pro-Khalistan organisations, in order to attract the crowd to these protests, had also come up with the idea of free foot massage centres at the protest site.

‘Farmer protestors’ enjoys foot massage at the protest site

Earlier, we had reported about how Khalsa Aid India had set up massage centres at Singhu border. In an effort to attract more crowds for the already dwindling protests, Khalsa Aid India had also opened stalls at these protest site to provide massages to the farmers.

The Khalsa Aid is a front organisation for the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

In a Facebook post, they announced, “Khalsa Aid India has set up this makeshift space as a massage centre. This is for our farmer brothers and sisters who were experiencing pain. We are overwhelmed by the love and blessings that our farmers bestow on us.”

Khalsa Aid India opens massage center at Singh Border for farmer protests

Khalsa Aid is suspected to have ties with radical Khalistani terror networks. The NIA had registered a case in 2012 where the allegations were summarised as, “On the allegation that Punjab based BKI operatives are receiving money from UK based BKI operatives (viz. Balbir Singh Bains, Joga Singh) and its front organizations, including but not limited to, Sikh Organisation for Prisoner Welfare (SoPW), Akhand Kirtanee Jattha (AKJ) and Khalsa Aid, to commit terrorist acts in India, with the active support of Pakistan based BKI leaders (Wadhwa Singh, Jagtar Singh Tara)”.

Further, Intelligence agencies had suggested that the money is being distributed to sleeper cells, jailed terrorists and the families of the terrorists in Punjab.

Are Farmers protest sites turning out to be another ‘Shaheen Bagh’?

The gradual turning of ‘farmers protests’ into party spots reminds of a similar trend that had emerged during the Anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh. The Islamists, left-wing protestors, who had captured the public roads in the name of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, had also turned the protest site into a picnic spot.

After the protests against the Modi government earlier this year began to fizzle out, the organisers had begun to attract the Muslim mobs by offering free Biryani, thus energising them to protest for long hours so that they could create further nuisance to the public.

The free Biriyanis, proclaimed by the protestors as ‘Kudrati Biriyani’, dramatically depicted as the ‘Biryani sent by none other than one true God -Allah’ became a household name across the country, depicting how freeloading can work to mobilise crowds to further a political agenda.

Expectedly, a similar trend has now emerged at the protest sites along the border of the NCR this time, however, this time with a change. ‘Kudrati Biriyanis’ have replaced with more lavish pizzas and foot massaging centres. Perhaps the organisers of the so-called farmer protestors are much more generous than Islamists of the Shaheen Bagh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more
News Reports

Pranab Mukherjee’s last memoir, set to be released in 2021, slams Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi for Congress’ downfall: Details

OpIndia Staff -
With book releasing in 2021, 'The Presidential Years' gives us a glimpse of President Pranab Mukherjee at his best," the publication tweeted.
Read more

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

Media OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.

Justin Trudeau hates our jawan and our kisan: Here is why our elites still love him

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
With no provocation, Justin Trudeau waded into the matter, saying he wants to stand up for right to peaceful protest in India

Rahul Gandhi finally talks about how little Congress did for farmers, but to target PM Modi: Here is how his beautiful mind works

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi shared 2013 data, when UPA was in power, to attack BJP on disparities of farm income in various states

Recently Popular

Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

“Bengal, here we come”: Republic Media Network announces the launch of its Bengali news channel

OpIndia Staff -
Announcing launch of Bengali news channel, Republic TV said it is looking for reporters with experience in Bengali news channels
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more
Crime

Nagpur: Mohsin Khan slits throat of alleged girlfriend’s grandmother and minor brother for objecting to their relationship

OpIndia Staff -
The heinous act was a fallout of the girl's family's objection to Mohsin Khan and their daughter's alleged friendship, said Nagpur police.
Read more

Latest News

Economy and Finance

Samsung to relocate mobile display plant from China, to invest Rs 4,825 crore in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh: Details of the deal

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved special incentives to Samsung Display Noida Private Limited
Read more
News Reports

As farmer protest’s Shaheen Bagh model reaches Delhi-Jaipur highway, Amit Shah holds meeting amidst suspicions of potential violence

OpIndia Staff -
As farmers protest, premised on Shaheen Bagh model, gains momentum and reaches Delhi-Jaipur highway, Amit Shah had held a high-level meeting
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more
Crime

Shoyab Khan, who befriended a minor girl under false identity then abducted and forced her into marriage, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The case is an addition to the already worsening situation of ‘Grooming Jihad‘ wherein Islamists specifically target non-Muslim women
Read more
News Reports

Pranab Mukherjee’s last memoir, set to be released in 2021, slams Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi for Congress’ downfall: Details

OpIndia Staff -
With book releasing in 2021, 'The Presidential Years' gives us a glimpse of President Pranab Mukherjee at his best," the publication tweeted.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood actress Arya Banerjee found dead in her apartment in Kolkata, body sent for post-mortem: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Arya Banerjee, daughter of late Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, had acted in 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' and other films besides 'The Dirty Picture'
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more
News Reports

ANI denies allegations of running disinformation campaign at EU, calls it an attempt by Pakistan & its proxies to hurt ANI’s credibility

OpIndia Staff -
Indian government also denied the allegations made by EU Disinfolab, saying it is Pakistan which is running disinformation, not India
Read more
News Reports

Subramanian Swamy likely to sue BBC journalist Stephen Sackur for accusing him of endorsing discrimination against Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
BBC journalist Stephen Sackur, in his interview with BJP leader Ram Madhav, attributed Subramanian Swamy saying that Muslims are not equal
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,630FollowersFollow
21,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com