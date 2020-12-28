Sanchaita Gajapati, Chairperson at MGVR Learning, has alleged that The Hindu journalist K Srinivasa Rao has engaged in biased reporting against MANSAS Trust after she refused to give the insurance business for MANSAS to his wife. She said that the biased reporting was part of a fake news campaign against her. She has attached screenshot of text messages which purportedly show The Hindu journalist imploring to consider engaging the insurance services provided by her wife.

The @the_hindu reporter from VZM KSrinavasaRao’s biased reporting on MANSAS is part of the fake news campaign against me which began ever since I refused to give @MVGRlearning Insurance business to his wife! @MaliniP @nramind Attached are his WhatsApp msgs soliciting business1/2 pic.twitter.com/kjPfmzTctY — Sanchaita Gajapati (@sanagajapati) December 27, 2020

The attached screenshots show Sanchaita Gajapati receiving texts that say that many industrialists and ‘VIP families’ are exploring LIC policies. The sender also informs her that his wife is an advisor at LIC. The texts also inform her of the benefits of the policies. Gajapati, who is also the chairperson of the Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple, Simhachalam, claims that Srinivasa Rao proceeded to publish fake news against her because she refused the business proposal.

Report by K. Srinivasa Rao on MANSAS Trust

Only recently, Rao’s report had been published on The Hindu with the headline “MANSAS loses people’s trust in 2020”. The Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust was established by P.V.G. Raju in 1958 for the purpose of providing higher education. Gajapati said, “Reporters like K Srinivasa Rao who believe in quid pro quo journalism are a blot on this (The Hindu’s) news legacy.”

There is also internal feud between the members of the Royal Family of Vizianagaram as Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju objected to his removal as the Chairperson of the institution and the appointment of Sanchaita Gajapati Raju in the same as he had claimed only male heirs of the MANSAS family are eligible to head the MANSAS trust as per the by-laws.