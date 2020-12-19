In a shocking incident, AIMIM Adilabad district, Telangana president and former municipal vice chairman Farooq Ahmed opened fire on a group of people during a scuffle with the locals in the city on Friday.

According to the reports, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party leader was arrested by Telangana police officials after he allegedly shot at a group of people seriously injuring three members.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, in which it was seen that one person, alleged to be Farooq Ahmed brandished guns at the public and fired shots at them. The AIMIM leader can be seen pointing guns toward the public before he shot one of the bystanders. The injured persons can also be heard screaming after being hit by the bullet.

AIMIM Dist president shot and injured three people in Adilabad pic.twitter.com/elKROq0ddS — sai priya (@priya_27_) December 18, 2020

In the video, Farooq was also seen holding a sword in one hand and a gun in the other.

Reportedly, Farooq fired two rounds, one at the head and the other at the abdomen. The injured were rushed to Rims Hospital. The incident took place in Tatiguda in the district headquarters of Adilabad. Ahmed opened fire after AIMIM leader and his supporters clashed into another faction on Friday.

AIMIM leader opened fire after clashes began over issue of playing cricket

As the video went viral, the police took the video into cognizance and registered a case in connection with the incident. The accused AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed was taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Y Nagireddy, Inspector General of Police, said that three people Syed Zameer, Syed Mohtasim and Syed Mannan were seriously injured in the shooting. They are being treated at the hospital.

According to the police official, the clashes started among the children on the issue of playing cricket. Farooq Ahmed came to the spot and picked up a fight with the rival group. As tensions escalated, he opened fire at the other group and also tried to attack the rivals with a knife. The police have seized the weapon from the accused.

The senior police officer also said that Farooq has shot with a licensed gun. The police have also asked the district collector Adilabad to cancel the arms license of Farooq Ahmed.

A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (Causing grievous hurt) and section 27 and 30 of the Indian arms act has been booked against the accused.