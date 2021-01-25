Monday, January 25, 2021
BJP goes offensive in Bengal ahead of polls, includes ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan in its campaign video

The 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan has always triggered Mamata Banerjee. On January 23, she was seen walking out of the stage refusing to address the public gathered at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial for Netaji birth anniversary celebrations.

BJP Bengal releases campaign video ahead of polls
After West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s latest meltdown over the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial for Netaji birth anniversary celebrations, the BJP has now gone on an offensive. BJP IT-cell chief Amit Malviya today took to Twitter to share an election campaign video his party has released ahead of the Bengal polls. The video has snippets of the long-drawn violence inflicted on the common people of the state, with a background score including the slogan.

By including “Bongo bashir mukhe mukhe Jai Shree Ram”, roughly translated as “every individual in Bengal is chanting Jai Shree Ram” as the tagline in the campaign video, BJP has officially blown the conch shells to announce battle against Mamata Banerjee. The video shows various incidents where Mamata Banerjee opposed the Jai Shree Ram slogans.

Only yesterday, BJP shared a clip of CM Mamata in which she is reciting an Islamic prayer and asked if she could recite a prayer during a speech, then she should not be having a problem with chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Slamming the West Bengal CM, BJP asked whether refusing to address a rally amidst the slogans was Mamata’s political move or not?

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta asserted that the slogan which undeniably has a religious meaning for many, the ruing dispensation-led by Mamata Banerjee as been using the chant as a symbol of protest to target a political party.

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was sharpest in his attack, saying those who are “allergic” to the chant need “treatment”.

The ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan has always triggered Mamata Banerjee. On January 23, she was seen walking out of the stage refusing to address the public gathered at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial for Netaji birth anniversary celebrations. WB CM Mamata Banerjee who was sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lamented of “being disrespected” because she could not stand the slogans of Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata ki Jai, etc, when she was invited to address the event.

Earlier she has gone to the extent of slapping and getting people arrested for chanting the slogan.

