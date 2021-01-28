Thursday, January 28, 2021
‘You are a Dalal and a part of Godi Media’: Protestors confront Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai had recently tried to spread blatant fake news during the violent protests in Delhi. He had claimed the protestor who had died was shot on the head by the police.

OpIndia Staff
Rajdeep Sardesai heckled by protestors
Rajdeep Sardesai heckled by the protestors in Delhi/ Image Source: TV24
19

‘Journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, who is currently in the dock for attempting to incite violence on the streets by peddling blatant fake news about the death of a rioter in Delhi during the Republic Day tractor rally, had to face a massive embarrassment after protestors confronted him and referred to him as a ‘Dalal’ or a broker and accused him of being a part of the ‘Godi media’.

As seen in a recent undated video going viral on social media, TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai is seen in a heated argument with some farmer protestors, reportedly gathered in Delhi. We cannot confirm the date and time of the video.

Rajdeep Sardesai had to face massive humiliation after the protestors started heckling and abusing him. A video has gone viral on the social media platforms, in which one can see how protestors heckled Rajdeep Sardesai and called him ‘Dalal’.

Ironically, the protestors also accused Rajdeep Sardesai of being part of the ‘Godi media’ network.

The term ‘Godi Media’ is widely used by pro-Congress media persons, left-wing trolls and opposition leaders against journalists and media houses who do not toe the Congress line.

Here is the video where Rajdeep Sardesai was left red-faced by the protestors, who shouted to him saying, “Ye Dalal hai. Ye Godi Media hai(he is a broker, he is Godi media)”.

Heckled by the protestors, Rajdeep Sardesai was seen responding to the crowd saying, “Do not tell me, my face is my mirror. I have no problem…I am a journalist”.

Rajdeep Sardesai taken-off air for spreading fake news?

As per reports, India Today has decided to take Rajdeep Sardesai off the air for two weeks after peddling fake news about a rioter’s death during the tractor rally, as per reports.

Many portals have reported that India Today has taken the step to penalise the senior journalist after he violated the media house’s social media policies several times. The media house is also reportedly cutting his salary for one month.

On January 26, Rajdeep Sardesai had deliberately lied not once but twice about the death of a rioter Navneet Singh. Sardesai had claimed that Navneet Singh, a farmer, had been killed in police firing. Sardesai made the claims both on Twitter and on air. He asserted that Singh has been shot in the head. Despite his blatant lie without any evidence, he even went ahead to garnish it, claiming that the protestors are now angry due to the police’ brutal act (of shooting a protestor on the head), and the protests may now turn violent.

Contrary to the false claims made by Rajdeep Sardesai, the post-mortem report in the case has confirmed that the man died due to the accident he had faced in his tractor. According to the post mortem details, the rioter died during the tractor rally succumbing to the antemortem injuries he received after his tractor turned turtle. CCTV videos of the incidents were also released by the police where it was clearly visible that Singh was crushed under his own tractor when it turned turtle after trying to hit a barricade at high speed.

In the video of the incident, it was seen that Navdeep was rushing towards the barricades at high speed, and the vehicle flipped. He had got buried under the vehicle, and when police officers tried to rescue him, other protesters had allegedly prevented them for rescuing him. The protestor died on the spot after suffering critical injuries.

