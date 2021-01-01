Friday, January 1, 2021
Updated:

ED attaches properties worth crores belonging to the close relative of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with PMC Bank Scam

Pravin Raut is a close relative of Shiv Sena's motormouth leader Sanjay Raut and has been earlier been questioned and arrested by the ED in the same case.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena motormouth leader Sanjay Raut (Source: Deccan Chronicle)
4

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the multi-crore PMC Bank Scam in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife is now embroiled, has attached properties worth Rs 72 crores belonging to one Pravin Raut under PMLA. Pravin Raut is a close relative of Shiv Sena’s motormouth leader Sanjay Raut and has been earlier been questioned and arrested by the ED in the same case.

Wife of Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in connection with PMC Bank Scam

Prior to this, we had reported that Sanjay Raut’s wife was summoned by the agency in connection to the same PMC Bank Scam worth over Rs 4,000 crores. As per reports, Varsha Raut was summoned for over a Rs 50 lakh transaction with the wife of Pravin Raut. It is believed to be the same transaction where she allegedly took a loan to buy a property.

“In the probe, some amount has been transferred from the bank account of Pravin Raut to Varsha Raut. ED wanted to know details of that particular transaction,” a source was quoted as saying by TNIE.

Varsh Raut skips three summons sent to her by ED

It is pertinent to note here that Varsha Raut had on December 29 missed the third summon sent to her by the central agency. Earlier, two summons have been issued to Varsha Raut by ED to appear before the agency on December 11 and December 22 and for both summons, the wife of Sanjay Raut had not shown up.

Reportedly, she has sought extension till the 5th of January from the agency.

What is the PMC Bank scam in which Shiv Sena leader’s wife is now embroiled?

The Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank is one of the largest cooperative banks, which was put under scrutiny by the Reserve Bank for fraud and misreporting of bad loans. Later, the bank had admitted that one large account, HDIL was the main reason for the current crisis.

Following this, the Mumbai Police’s EOW had arrested HDIL directors Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan in connection with a fraud of over Rs 4,355 crores. According to the reports, PMC Bank officials gave loans to HDIL between the year 2008 and August 2019 despite the Wadhwans defaulting on previous loans.

Former MD of PMC bank, Joy Thomas aka Junaid Khan was also arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) of the EOW of Mumbai Police on the 4th of October, 2019. He had been absconding until then. The EOW had filed an FIR on September 30 last year against HDIL and PMC Bank officials in the PMC bank fraud case.

Later, it was revealed that Joy Thomas, former MD of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank had converted to Islam, married his assistant at the bank as per Islamic rituals in 2012, changed his name to Junaid Khan and owned 10 properties in Pune with his second wife allegedly as part of the Rs 4,355 crore scam.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case of money laundering and initiated their own investigation into the scam. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel was also accused of having links with the Wadhwans.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

