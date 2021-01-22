Even as the stalemate over the farmer protests continues, today farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa had alleged that Delhi Police had smashed the windscreen of his car. But now a video has emerged which showed that Ruldu had himself broken the glass to accuse Delhi police of highhandedness.

Before leaving for the 11th round of meeting with the union government over the protests, Punjab Kisan Union leader had alleged that Delhi Police had smashed the windscreen of his car. He had said that he will take up the issue with the government. Photographs of the smashed rear windscreen of the Toyota car with a ‘I ❤️ KISAN’ sticker had appeared on media reports on the allegation.

Talking to media, Mansa had said that Delhi police had prevented him from joining the protests, and had attacked his car, breaking the glass. He said that Delhi police personnel had hit the windscreen with sticks. He was seen talking to reporters of Punjabi TV channels while travelling in the car with the broken rear windscreen.

However, after that a video has emerged, exposing the blatant lie of the farmer leader. In the video, it can be seen that Ruldu Singh Mansa had himself smashed his car with a hockey stick. He is seen surrounded by farmer leaders, and there is no Delhi police personnel in the scene.

It is clear from the video that it is the same car Mansa was travelling in, as the car in the video has the same branding and sticker on the broken glass.

According to reports, as Ruldu Singh Mansa was travelling in a private car to the meeting, Delhi police had stopped his car and asked where he was going. This was done due to increased security ahead of Republic Day parade, and because his car was not registered with the police for cars going to Vigyan Bhawan to attend the meeting.

After he was stopped by police, he became angry, picked up a hockey stick, and smashed the rear windscreen of his own car. Later, he alleged that the Delhi police attacked his car. But unfortunately for him, the act of him attacking his own car was recorded by someone in the crowd present at the scene on a mobile phone.

This incident again shows that the ongoing farmer protests is nothing but an agenda against the government, as the farmers have failed to any complaint they have with the new farm laws. The farmers have also rejected the government’s proposal to put the laws on hold for 1-1.5 years, and to form a committee to discuss all the issued they have with the laws.

