Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home News Reports Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa alleges Delhi Police smashed his car’s windscreen, video tells...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa alleges Delhi Police smashed his car’s windscreen, video tells a completely different story: Details

In the video, it can be seen that Ruldu Singh Mansa had himself smashed his car with a hockey stick.

OpIndia Staff
586
Even as the stalemate over the farmer protests continues, today farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa had alleged that Delhi Police had smashed the windscreen of his car. But now a video has emerged which showed that Ruldu had himself broken the glass to accuse Delhi police of highhandedness.

Before leaving for the 11th round of meeting with the union government over the protests, Punjab Kisan Union leader had alleged that Delhi Police had smashed the windscreen of his car. He had said that he will take up the issue with the government. Photographs of the smashed rear windscreen of the Toyota car with a ‘I ❤️ KISAN’ sticker had appeared on media reports on the allegation.

Talking to media, Mansa had said that Delhi police had prevented him from joining the protests, and had attacked his car, breaking the glass. He said that Delhi police personnel had hit the windscreen with sticks. He was seen talking to reporters of Punjabi TV channels while travelling in the car with the broken rear windscreen.

However, after that a video has emerged, exposing the blatant lie of the farmer leader. In the video, it can be seen that Ruldu Singh Mansa had himself smashed his car with a hockey stick. He is seen surrounded by farmer leaders, and there is no Delhi police personnel in the scene.

It is clear from the video that it is the same car Mansa was travelling in, as the car in the video has the same branding and sticker on the broken glass.

According to reports, as Ruldu Singh Mansa was travelling in a private car to the meeting, Delhi police had stopped his car and asked where he was going. This was done due to increased security ahead of Republic Day parade, and because his car was not registered with the police for cars going to Vigyan Bhawan to attend the meeting.

After he was stopped by police, he became angry, picked up a hockey stick, and smashed the rear windscreen of his own car. Later, he alleged that the Delhi police attacked his car. But unfortunately for him, the act of him attacking his own car was recorded by someone in the crowd present at the scene on a mobile phone.

This incident again shows that the ongoing farmer protests is nothing but an agenda against the government, as the farmers have failed to any complaint they have with the new farm laws. The farmers have also rejected the government’s proposal to put the laws on hold for 1-1.5 years, and to form a committee to discuss all the issued they have with the laws.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa alleges Delhi Police smashed his car’s windscreen, video tells a completely different story: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa smashes the windscreen of his own car with a hockey stick, alleges Delhi police did it
Read more
Crime

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.
Read more

‘Money earned in drug sale was used to finance anti-India activities’: NCB busts Dawood Ibrahim aide’s drug factory

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Chiku Pathan is said to be a close aide fo Dawood Ibrahim. He is one of the biggest drug lords of Mumbai and manufactures Mephedrone from multiple factories.

India sends Covid-19 vaccines to all neighbouring countries except Pakistan, China steps in to aid Pakistan with free Chinese vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India has not sent any vaccines to Pakistan, and there are no reports suggesting that Indian govt will send any vaccine to them

Microsoft files a patent to bring back dead loved ones as ‘chatbots’ from their digital data

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Microsoft has reportedly filed a patent that would allow it to built a chatbot mirroring human beings based on their digital data.

Temples under attack in Andhra Pradesh: Hindus must be granted autonomy and the chance to defend themselves from external attacks

Opinions Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
The recent series of temple vandalism incidents across Andhra Pradesh have left Hindus all over the country horrified and shaken.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
World

Pakistan ‘successfully’ test-fires missile injuring people, destroying houses in civil area, say Baloch leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims of Pakistani Army's successful tests of Shaheen-III Missile, several reports coming from Pakistan suggests that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

World

The Keystone XL pipeline and why Joe Biden’s executive order has riled up Canada and fears of job loss

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, US President Joe Biden will make his first call with Justin Trudeau on Friday and discuss the issue of keystone pipeline.
Read more
News Reports

Not a satire: North Korea raises concerns about ‘human rights violations’ in Australia at the UN

OpIndia Staff -
North Korea raised concerns on human right violations in Australia during the universal period review at the UN Human Rights Council
Read more
News Reports

NCB busts drug racket based out of Pakistan and Sri Lanka after seizing heroin worth Rs 1,000 crore from a boat

OpIndia Staff -
NCB and the Indian Coast Guard had intercepted a vessel near the Tuticorin Port and found 95.87 kg of heroin in November 2020
Read more
News Reports

Tamil YouTube channel reporter harasses Brahmin women and peddles caste hatred; Indu Makkal Katchi to file a complaint on the incident

OpIndia Staff -
A reporter of a Tamil YouTube channel Red Pix was seen harassing a woman and peddling caste hatred against Brahmin people
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa alleges Delhi Police smashed his car’s windscreen, video tells a completely different story: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa smashes the windscreen of his own car with a hockey stick, alleges Delhi police did it
Read more
Politics

Yogi Adityanath the most popular CM in the country for third consecutive time, Mamata slips to 4th: India Today’s Mood of the Nation survey

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath has emerged as the most popular Chief Minister in the country in the India Today 'Mood of the Nation' survey.
Read more
Crime

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.
Read more
News Reports

Pune restaurant launches ‘Bullet Thali’ challenge: Eat a 4 kg platter in 60 mins to win a Royal Enfield bike

OpIndia Staff -
The Pune restaurant owner conceptualised the 'Bullet Thali' challenge to bounce back after his business incurred huge losses amid the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Ministers reportedly walk out of meeting after farmers refuse government’s proposal, 11th round of talks end in a stalemate

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting farmers do not agree to Govt's offer to put the farm laws on hold for two years and forming and committee
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com