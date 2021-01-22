The eleventh round of talks between protesting farmers unions and three central ministers which was underway to break the nearly two-month-long deadlock on the three new farm laws once again remained inconclusive. The ministers reportedly walked out of the meeting as the farmers remained unresponsive.

ANI quoted the National President of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdur, Shiv Kumar Kakka as saying: “Before the lunch break, farmer leaders reiterated their demand for the repeal of the farm laws & govt said they are ready for amendments. The minister asked us to consider govt’s proposal & we asked him to consider ours. After that, the minister left the meeting”.

Speaking to media after the 11th round of discussions, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the central government has until now participated in 45 hours of discussion on the new farm laws with the farmer unions, however, no consensus has been reached until now.

Tomar said that while implementing the new agricultural laws the government aimed at providing maximum benefits to the farmers of India which included maximum returns on their produce, new and improvised technologies for farming, axing the role of mediators to enable farmers to sell their produce to Pvt firms to get maximum profit, etc. The new laws are progressive and also futuristic and would benefit the Indian farmers.

He furthered that the Modi Govt has always been compassionate towards the farmer of the country. The govt has tried hard and held 11 rounds of talks. We have tried to put forward umpteen suggestions and reach an amicable solution to this impasse, however, the farmers remain unyielded.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union said that during the meeting the government representatives offered to put the implementation of the farm laws on hold for two years and said that the next round of meeting can take place only if farmer unions are ready to accept the proposal.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash have been representing the central government during the talks with the representatives of 41 farmer unions.

It is pertinent to note here that the Modi government has been relentlessly trying to resolve the impasse. In fact, in the last round of meeting held on Wednesday, the government offered to put on hold the three laws for 12-18 months and also set up a joint committee to resolve the issue, following the apex court’s order.

However, the farmer unions on Thursday rejected the central government's proposal and remained hellbent on their demands primarily repealing of three farm laws and providing a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

Meanwhile, the farmer unions are planning to take out a tractor rally on January 26th. The Delhi police have clarified that the purported rally will be allowed only on a curated route, with a limited number of tractors and participants that too under the supervision of the police.