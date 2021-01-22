Friday, January 22, 2021
Home News Reports Ministers reportedly walk out of meeting after farmers refuse government’s proposal, 11th round of...
News Reports
Updated:

Ministers reportedly walk out of meeting after farmers refuse government’s proposal, 11th round of talks end in a stalemate

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the central government has until now participated in 45 hours of discussion on the new farm laws with the farmer unions, however, no consensus has been reached until now.

OpIndia Staff
11th round of meeeting between farmers union and Govt remained inconclusive (source: ANI)
3

The eleventh round of talks between protesting farmers unions and three central ministers which was underway to break the nearly two-month-long deadlock on the three new farm laws once again remained inconclusive. The ministers reportedly walked out of the meeting as the farmers remained unresponsive.

ANI quoted the National President of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdur, Shiv Kumar Kakka as saying: “Before the lunch break, farmer leaders reiterated their demand for the repeal of the farm laws & govt said they are ready for amendments. The minister asked us to consider govt’s proposal & we asked him to consider ours. After that, the minister left the meeting”.

Speaking to media after the 11th round of discussions, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the central government has until now participated in 45 hours of discussion on the new farm laws with the farmer unions, however, no consensus has been reached until now.

Tomar said that while implementing the new agricultural laws the government aimed at providing maximum benefits to the farmers of India which included maximum returns on their produce, new and improvised technologies for farming, axing the role of mediators to enable farmers to sell their produce to Pvt firms to get maximum profit, etc. The new laws are progressive and also futuristic and would benefit the Indian farmers. However, the farmers mainly from Punjab and a handful from other few districts have been brainwashed into believing that the new farm laws are not in their interest, said Tomar, furthering the political opponents have used these ignorant farmers as pawns to play petty politics.

He furthered that the Modi Govt has always been compassionate towards the farmer of the country. The govt has tried hard and held 11 rounds of talks. We have tried to put forward umpteen suggestions and reach an amicable solution to this impasse, however, the farmers remain unyielded. Tomar insinuated that the farmers’ protest is not about the farmers anymore but has been transformed into an anti-India protest by Modi-detractors who want to create a negative image of India and Narendra Modi around the world.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union said that during the meeting the government representatives offered to put the implementation of the farm laws on hold for two years and said that the next round of meeting can take place only if farmer unions are ready to accept the proposal.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash have been representing the central government during the talks with the representatives of 41 farmer unions.

It is pertinent to note here that the Modi government has been relentlessly trying to resolve the impasse. In fact, in the last round of meeting held on Wednesday, the government offered to put on hold the three laws for 12-18 months and also set up a joint committee to resolve the issue, following the apex court’s order.

However, the farmer unions on Thursday rejected the central government’s proposal and remained hellbent on their demands primarily repealing of three farm laws, which are actually in favour of the farmers and providing a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP). 

Meanwhile, the farmer unions are hellbent on taking out a tractor rally on January 26th in order to pressurise the central government into yielding to their unjustified demands. The Delhi police have, however, clarified that the purported rally will be allowed only on a curated route, with a limited number of tractors and participants that too under the supervision of the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

India sends Covid-19 vaccines to all neighbouring countries except Pakistan, China steps in to aid Pakistan with free Chinese vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
India has not sent any vaccines to Pakistan, and there are no reports suggesting that Indian govt will send any vaccine to them
Read more
News Reports

Microsoft files a patent to bring back dead loved ones as ‘chatbots’ from their digital data

OpIndia Staff -
Microsoft has reportedly filed a patent that would allow it to built a chatbot mirroring human beings based on their digital data.
Read more

Temples under attack in Andhra Pradesh: Hindus must be granted autonomy and the chance to defend themselves from external attacks

Opinions Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
The recent series of temple vandalism incidents across Andhra Pradesh have left Hindus all over the country horrified and shaken.

‘Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him’: How Lee Kuan Yew brought an end to pilots’ protest in Singapore Airlines

News Reports Jinit Jain -
In 1980, the Singapore International Airlines(SIA) and its pilots' union SIAPA was engaged in a bitter dispute over the demand of salary hikes.

‘F**k Biden’: Twitter suspends prominent Antifa accounts after left-wing mobs continue their rampage following Biden’s inauguration

World OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended prominent Antifa accounts following a spell of rioting on the occasion of Joe Biden's inauguration as president.

Roasting Raghuram Rajan, talking about economic upswing, forced conversion to Islam and Christianity: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bursts ‘liberal’ bubble

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was uninhibited his in his freewheeling interview with The Print founder Shekhar Gupta

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
World

Pakistan ‘successfully’ test-fires missile injuring people, destroying houses in civil area, say Baloch leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims of Pakistani Army's successful tests of Shaheen-III Missile, several reports coming from Pakistan suggests that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians
Read more
Media

Reuters’ ‘First Dogs’ video after Trump leaves White House is quite racist, especially towards India and Japan

OpIndia Staff -
Reuters could have used literally any other clip of Trump while speaking about dogs in White House
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Ministers reportedly walk out of meeting after farmers refuse government’s proposal, 11th round of talks end in a stalemate

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting farmers do not agree to Govt's offer to put the farm laws on hold for two years and forming and committee
Read more
Cricket

‘That is New India,’ ‘Pujaras’s Pooja’ and more: Indian cricketer Ashwin and fielding coach Sridhar share stories from the Sydney test

OpIndia Staff -
Indian cricket superstar Ravichandran Ashwin shared stories from the tour of Australia on his YouTube channel on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ is safe, vaccine led to enhanced immune responses to Covid-19, says medical journal Lancet

OpIndia Staff -
The prestigious medical journal said that Covaxin generated tolerable safety outcomes and enhanced immune responses.
Read more
Crime

‘Money earned in drug sale was used to finance anti-India activities’: NCB busts Dawood Ibrahim aide’s drug factory

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Chiku Pathan is said to be a close aide fo Dawood Ibrahim. He is one of the biggest drug lords of Mumbai and manufactures Mephedrone from multiple factories.
Read more
News Reports

India sends Covid-19 vaccines to all neighbouring countries except Pakistan, China steps in to aid Pakistan with free Chinese vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
India has not sent any vaccines to Pakistan, and there are no reports suggesting that Indian govt will send any vaccine to them
Read more
News Reports

Delhi police books DSGMC president and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for embezzlement of Gurdwara funds

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi court had called allegations against Manjinder Singh Sirsa "serious in nature" while ordering probe in November 2020
Read more
News Reports

80% of meat supplied is halal: Meat traders call SDMC’s move to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat ‘unwarranted’

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday SDMC passed order mandating eatries and meat shops to display whether they are selling Halal or Jhatka meat
Read more
News Reports

Microsoft files a patent to bring back dead loved ones as ‘chatbots’ from their digital data

OpIndia Staff -
Microsoft has reportedly filed a patent that would allow it to built a chatbot mirroring human beings based on their digital data.
Read more
Opinions

Temples under attack in Andhra Pradesh: Hindus must be granted autonomy and the chance to defend themselves from external attacks

Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
The recent series of temple vandalism incidents across Andhra Pradesh have left Hindus all over the country horrified and shaken.
Read more
News Reports

‘Traitorous angels became fake gods, corrupting humans through idols,’ miscreants drop condoms, posters with Christian message in temple hundi

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place just days after used condoms and fake currency notes were found in the hundis of 3 other temples
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com