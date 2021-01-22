President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country. In his message, he shared a photograph that shows Bhagwan Hanuman flying with vaccines and the mountain from India to Brazil.

Jair Bolsonaro said, “Namaskar Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!”

The image shared by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to thank India

The message from Bolsonaro takes inspiration from the tale in the Ramayana where Pawan Putra Hanuman carries the entire Gandhamardan mountain in his quest to deliver the Sanjeevani Booti to Lakshman for the recovery of Shri Ram’s brother from dire health. Obrigado is the Portugese word for ‘Thanks’.

India has been providing neighbouring countries with Coronavirus vaccines, with the notable exception of Pakistan, for a quicker respite from the pandemic. Brazil had requested India for vaccines and offered to send a plane for the delivery of the shipment.

In the last couple of days, India has sent 1.5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bhutan, 1 lakh doses to Maldives, 20 lakh doses to Bangladesh, 15 lakh doses to Myanmar, 10 lakh doses to Nepal, 50,000 doses to Seychelles, 1 lakh doses to Mauritius. It was reported earlier that the Serum Institute would be shipping the Covishield vaccine to Brazil and Morocco today. South Africa and Saudi Arabia will also get shipments for the same in the coming days.