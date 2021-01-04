Tearing into Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for his dictatorial functioning the Orthodox Church said that it won’t allow the communist party’s fascist regime in Kerala. Church’s media head Dr Geevarghese Mar Yulios Methrapolitha said that the Chief Minister’s political messages should be directed to CPIM party offices and not at the Orthodox Church. He said that Pinarayi Vijayan has been given the CM’s position in the state and if he wants that the respect granted to him remains intact he should intervene in matters related to the Church.

“Chief minister only need to give political responses to the party’s local office. If he behaves with dignity to the church, it will be beneficial to him”, said the media head of the Orthodox faction visibly miffed with the way the CM handled the church row.

We are not the slaves of Kerala’s Chief Minister: Media head of Orthodox church in Kerala

It is being reported that the media head was agitated by the chief minister’s response to a priest from the orthodox church who asked him about the feud between the Jacobite and the Orthodox faction over the ownership and entry into Churches in Kerala. “We are not the slaves of Kerala’s Chief Minister”, lambasted Dr Geevarghese, furthering that Pinarayi Vijayan should show decency while dealing with the Church.

The Church accused Pinarayi Vijayan of blatantly lying and questioning the integrity of the priests. The media head said that the Supreme court verdict was on their side and it was the responsibility of the state government to confiscate and handover the disputed Churches to them. He also said that the eviction of the church is as per court orders and it will not be done as per the whims of the state government.