Sunday, January 24, 2021
Madhya Pradesh Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma sends Ramayana to WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee had objected to the chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in Kolkata in presence of PM Modi.

Rameshwar Sharma sent a copy of Ramayana to WB CM Mamata Banerjee
The Protem Speaker of Madhya Pradesh, Rameshwar Sharma, has sent a copy of Ramayana to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal. He took this step after Mamata Banerjee had objected to the chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Kolkata in presence of PM Modi.

In his statement, Sharma said that the way Mamata Banerjee protested against Bhagwan Ram was not right. He further added that the country and its people belong to Bhagwan Ram and people expect from you that you do not hate ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ He also asked her if she is under the pressure of extremists to oppose Bhagwan Ram.

Mamata Banerjee refused to speak amid ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

On January 24, when CM Mamata Banerjee was about to start her address to the public during the event in honour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present, some people in the crowd started raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ CM Banerjee strongly objected to it, and refused to address the public. She said that there is a certain decorum that should be followed during government meetings. CM Banerjee has shown her displeasure over the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan several times in the past.

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

