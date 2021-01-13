Wednesday, January 13, 2021
First time in eight years, Manchester United tops the Premier League after its victory over Burnley

The Red Devils went into their Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor level with the defending champions Liverpool.

Paul Pogba scores a winner to take United into the top position of the league/ Image Source: Twitter
Nearly after eighty years of the long wait, Manchester United have reached the top of the Premier League after their victory against Burnley on Tuesday.

Manchester United, for the first time since they last won the title in 2012-13 under Sir Alex Ferguson, is now leading the title race after they secured a comfortable victory against Burnley. In a hard-fought game, Paul Pogba scored a winner at 71st minute to secure the lead for the visiting team.

After the victory, Manchester United are at the top of the league table with 36 points, three more than Liverpool after 17 matches. Manchester United will be playing its rival Liverpool in the next game of the season. The Sunday’s clash against Liverpool will be a big test for the Red Devils.

Following the victory on Tuesday, Manchester United manager said that they could not have asked for a better time to play defending champions Liverpool and added that the boys are charged up.

“It’s a brilliant position to be in. Of course, we know we’re going to the champions, they’ve had unbelievable three-and-a-half seasons so we know that’s going to be a difficult game for us but we’re ready for it,” Solskjaer said.

In 2018, Manchester United had topped the Premier League at its initial stages but could not continue its run in the later stages of the league. After a long, expensive and often turbulent journey, Manchester United has now reached the top of the table, a place it belongs to.

