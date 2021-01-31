Former journalist, Anuj Dhar, who is also the author of the book ‘Conundrum: Subhas Bose’s Life after Death’, stirred up a controversy on social media on Saturday.

In a tweet, he wrote, “This day in 1939, Subhas Chandra Bose was elected president of Congress. According to a declassified CIA record, Bose was later ousted from Congress presidency by certain “British influences”. Dhar further added, “At that time, Bose suddenly took ill. Poisoning was suspected.” His claims sparked outrage on social media amidst aspersions about the role of the then Congress high command in his mysterious disappearance.

Subhas Chandra Bose and his ouster from the Congress

Bose had been elected as the president in Haripura session of Congress in 1938. Bose had been advocating opposition to the British government’s federal scheme as per Government of India Act 1935. He had been proposing a mass movement for ‘Purna Swaraj’, unlike other elements within the party which were in favor of accepting the new concessions from the British. However, the old guard, including Mahatma Gandhi, refused to heed to his words. Therefore he contested for re-election to the presidency of the next annual Congress session that was to be held in Tripuri.

Unlike today’s Congress party, there were real elections to the post of president during that time. He won against Gandhi’s candidate Pattabhi Sitarammayya (1,575 to 1,376 votes). In response, the entire CWC (Congress working committee) resigned. Thereafter, he was shunted out of the Congress party because he had the charisma and ability to win an election against the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi.