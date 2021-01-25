Monday, January 25, 2021
‘Lot of similarities between current thinking of USA and our policies’: Pakistani Foreign Minister mourns loss of ‘shining secular India’

While emphasizing on the 'fact' that Pakistan has 'changed' in the last four years, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged President Joe Biden to 'review' USA's ties with India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged Biden to 'review' ties with India (Image: Dawn)
Pakistan appears to have found renewed confidence with Joe Biden at the White House. While emphasizing on the ‘fact’ that Pakistan has ‘changed’ in the last four years, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged US President Joe Biden to ‘review’ USA’s ties with India. He has claimed that India is no longer secular.

According to a report published in Pakistani daily Dawn, Qureshi said that that in four years, the world has changed, the region has changed, and Pakistan has changed. “You have to engage with this new Pakistan,” he added. Qureshi, in his short message for the new US administration, added, “India has changed. Is it the same shining and secular India today? No.”

Minorities in India feel insecure – claimed Qureshi

Qureshi did not stop there. He further alleged that minorities are feeling insecure in India. Interestingly, in his own country, minorities face atrocities on a daily basis. The terror-infested state reports incidents of killings, murders and demolition of religious places regularly. Hindu girls in Pakistan are abducted, raped, converted and married off to older Muslim men every other day.

USA and Pakistan have many similarities in thinking and policies – alleged Qureshi

FM Qureshi alleged that there is a lot of similarity between the United States’ current thinking and Pakistani policies. He added, “We have made a very big shift, from a geostrategic position to a geo-economic position.” If he is correct, it will be a matter of concern for the people of the United States as Pakistan is under serious debt.

The situation is so bad that countries like Saudi Arabia have asked them to return loans pre-maturely, and Pakistan is on the verge of putting Islamabad Park as collateral to secure a PKR 500bn loan. Because of the policies of the current government in Pakistan, inflation is at an all-time high, and people are on the roads against the government.

Pakistan has a habit of blaming India

Since the PM Modi-led BJP government came in power at the center, the terror state has given several statements against India on the international forum. However, every time they raised their voice against India at the UN or any other platform over India’s internal matters, including that of Kashmir, they were shot down by the Indian counterparts.

